Beta 450 RX Motocross Bike to Hit USA Dealerships in December

Beta Motorcycles' motocross bike will arrive in the U.S. soon! The Italian brand has released information on its 450 RX four-stroke model that the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team will use in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Carlen Gardner will serve as team manager with Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols racing for the team in 2024, as announced a few months ago. Ben Watson raced the Beta in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) overseas, and Beta has had a two-stroke motocross bike in the U.S. for a couple of years but now the 450F has officially been introduced into the market.

Beta has long had a presence in the trials and off-road side of the motorcycle world, but it's now ready to forge further ahead into the motocross market with a 450. In the product release today, Beta makes it clear this 450 RX motocross bike is a new machine "from the ground up" and not simply an off-road race bike retuned for motocross duty. Just as a note, Beta's off-road race bikes come in 350, 390, 430 and 480 displacements, so this 450 is unique to the motocross side.

Read about the full specs of the bike below. Bloss and Nichols will debut the machine at the Anaheim 1 Supercross in California on January 6, 2024.

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

The 450 RX Has Arrived!

Bringing Rideability to Motocross

Beta’s prototype testing has been going on for more than 4 years and the manufacturer from Florence, Italy is ready to release the production model to the masses, the wait is over for the all-new 2024 450 RX Motocross model!

Beta has kept no secrets in their desire to chase the world of motocross, with the early USA introduction of the 300 RX 2-stroke model in 2021 about the same time as the first shots were taken of the prototype 450 RX 4-stroke model racing in the MXGP championship. It is officially the first four-stroke motocross bike built by Beta, the 450 RX model was designed to carry on the Beta tradition of Rideability. To offer a ride that is more forgiving while still providing performance that will encourage aggressive riding.

The design is completely new from the ground up. Frame, engine, and all other components are of the highest level of performance and lightness. Beta motorcycles are hand built in Florence, Italy and have been for more than 115 years. The team of engineers are everyday riders and understand the values that a motocross rider is looking for. Quality features such as a push-button seat with a quick-release side access air filter is one of many features found on the 450 RX.