The second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place over the weekend in Abu Dhabi. A wild night of racing led to Max Anstie taking over the points lead from Shane McElrath in the MX2 class. Anstie now has a 32-point lead heading into the third and final round in Australia. Chris Blose bounced back from a rough round one for second, and Maxime Desprey took third. Here is what the podium finishers had to say after the race.

You come away with the overall win and the points lead, turned out to be a pretty decent weekend for you. Just tell us how you're feeling right now.

Anstie: Yeah, it's great to have the red plate and I don't know, coming into this, having the British national anthem playing and Jamie Dobb rubbed it in quite a few times that he was the last British World Champion. And I don't really care whether it's MXGP or this, I want one of those gold FIM medals. In MXGP and MX2, I got a third place one. And man, I never thought I'd be back on a 250, now I'm here with this opportunity. Yeah, the track was small and tight and I don't think most of us have raced a track like this, but I had to just execute and I'm lucky that I've got a good group of guys that I'm racing against. But, yeah, everyone was solid and we were just pushing and holding our lines and doing what we doing, what we had to do. So, yeah, had a great day.

The double stack start gate was quite interesting and obviously everybody knew they didn't want to be on the second row, but championship leader coming in by only three points, Shane McElrath was one of those riders not only on the second row, but also on the right-hand side of the gates. Did that change how you came into the racing? Knowing that you were front row inside and knowing that there's a good opportunity here to not just finish on the podium, maybe to win and come away as a championship leader?

Of course that crosses your mind, but then if you sit there and think about it too long, it's like, “Oh, no, now it's my race to lose if I mess this up. I don't want to push the front or do anything, anything like that.” So, I'm old enough and I've been around long enough. I knew that I just had to execute each start each time I'm out on the track and hit my marks, hit my whoops, do my things and not do anything too silly. Take a third if I have to in the first race, or whatever race you know, just try and be around that top three, four. And get through the first couple of corners clean because they were carnage if you weren't out front real quick.