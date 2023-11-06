Round two of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) brought a wild night in Abu Dhabi. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) came through with the overall win on the night, besting Dean Wilson (Honda) and Vince Friese (Honda), the former two dealing with the latter rider throughout the night.

Savatgy bumped Friese off the track, and Friese went around a few obstacles off the side of the track but retook his position, and Wilson got cleaned out by Friese in one of the 180-degree turns. After taking the win and Ken Roczen having a rough night that included a crash that left him banged up, Savatgy takes over the points lead heading into the third and final round of the series in a few weeks.

After the race, the podium finishers joined TV play-by-play announcer Paul Malin in the post-race press conference.

Joey Savatgy, Rick Ware Mobile 1 Kawasaki. Congratulations on your overall win here this weekend. And of course, you are now the new championship leader. It's been one of those weekends for you, hasn't it? One of those days? Tell us about it. Were there any challenges along the way?

Joey Savatgy: I mean, to be honest, both round one and two, I haven't been that good. But thankfully I got off the gate pretty well and I put myself in a good spot. I knew tonight was gonna be super important for that, obviously, round one was important, but not as important as tonight. Both rounds I have been, in my opinion, I've been a little subpar for me. Just haven't been gelling that great with the motorcycle, but like I said, we made it work and [now] we’ve got one more.

There seemed to be, there seemed to be a lot going on in the 450 class. Maybe just touch on some of that if you could.

Yeah you know for me, it is what it is. I expect the tough racing and from my standpoint, were the passes hard? Yeah. Did I kind of expect it? Yeah, of course. The one thing that maybe I wish I would have spoken up sooner during the day was the finish line didn't have any Tuff Blox on the landing. So, like, it didn't matter how tight you wanted to go, the guy behind you could go tighter. I mean, to the point where you could drive off the side of the bridge, you know? And so, in hindsight we should I should have said something when I noticed it like, “Hey, this is gonna be an issue,” because that was some of the reason why I didn't protect the inside, because no matter how far inside I went, I knew he [Friese] was gonna go further inside. And so I just thought maybe if I had a big enough gap I could get through that corner and get through the whoops and pull away enough to where I don't have to worry about the next turn. But it wasn't the case. So, yeah, but as far as the rough racing and stuff, I mean, I expected it, you know, the tracks tight and there's not a whole lot you can do about it, I guess.

And just finally you are the new championship leader. How do you feel now going into Melbourne? I know it's three weeks down the line. But you gotta feel confident about possibly lifting a first title.

I mean, yeah, of course, it's, it's nice to have it [points lead]. I'd be much happier if I have it at the end of the night in Australia, but I mean, it's definitely cool to get to run the red plates. But we're gonna be back on a normal track so it's gonna be really hard to beat Kenny [Roczen]. He's in a good place, I think, mentally and he's gelling with his motorcycle right now. So, I know it's gonna be a big task. All I can do is same thing I did tonight. Just try to get good starts. Put myself in a position to stay out of the carnage and up front and what comes is what comes.