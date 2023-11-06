Josh Cartwright Inks Deal with MaddParts.com Kawasaki for 2024

The following is a press release from the MaddParts.com Kawasaki team

Edwardsville, IL- The MaddParts.com Kawasaki team will make their entrance into the 2024 season with a commitment to run all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship. The team is excited to welcome Josh Cartwright #74 to their line up after his career best season finishing 23rd overall in 450SX Championship. The 28 year old Tennessee native qualified for 14 of 17 main events, winning two LCQ's, which earned himself 76 championship points. Joining the team with Cartwright will be his 2023 mechanic, Miles Shugg.

The 2024 season will mark Cartwright's tenth season as a professional and his second contract with the team.

Regarding the new deal Josh says, "I am extremely grateful to be back with the MaddParts.com team full-time for 2024. The bike and crew are like a well oiled machine and I'm excited to get to work."

You last saw Cartwright with the MaddParts.com team in 2022 on the 250SX East division where he finished 22nd in the championship.

The team will continue to field a three-rider 450 squad aboard the Kawasaki KX450SR machines and will announce the remaining athlete very soon.