The second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will take place this weekend, but it has been a while since the first round—126 days to be exact. Need a refresher? We have you covered!
Round 1/Series Refresher
At the July 1 British GP opener, 2022 champion Ken Roczen (Suzuki) finished 1-2-1 to take the overall win over Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) and Vince Friese (Honda). In the SX2 Class, 2022 champion Shane McElrath (Yamaha) claimed the overall win with 1-2-1 finishes as well. Read the full recap from the series promoters here if you missed it.
Watch the full highlights below. Check out the sweet line Roczen used at the 30 second mark in the video as he was landing a jump standing up going immediately into a sharp, 90-degree right hand turn.
Since the opening round, there has been a lot of moving parts as WSX continues their attempt to progress the series. The initial six-round schedule was cut down to three rounds with the Abu Dhabi GP joining the schedule and the Austrailian GP round serving as the season finale. Then on September 7, two new investors were welcomed into the WSX program: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. With Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori joining CEO Adam Bailey, the series looks to complete the remainder of this year’s championship and build for next year.
Points Refresher
Following his win at the first round, Roczen (69 points) enters the round two Abu Dhabi GP with a seven-point advantage over Joey Savatgy (62 points) and a 16-point over Vince Friese (53 points). Justin Hill (52 points) and Dean Wilson (51 points) are the only other riders over the 50-point mark.
One thing to note when you look at points is that Colt Nichols is still competing in this series, as his new factory Beta contract for AMA Supercross has a carve out that allows him to continue to race WSX. We also know our buddy Phil Nicoletti is jumping back into the WSX fray this weekend with ClubMX Yamaha. Phil did not race round one in the UK.
In the 250cc division, Shane McElrath (72 points) has a three-point gap over Max Anstie (69 points) and a 15-point gap over Enzo Lopes (57 points). However, Lopes has now joined the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for 2024 supercross and will not be racing the final two rounds. Entering round two, Kyle Peters (45 points) and Maxime Desprey (41 points) round out the top five.
Carson Mumford, who signed with the MotoConcepts Honda team in early October, will make his WSX debut this weekend.
For a reminder on the series format, read our full refresher ahead of the first round, or watch the video below.
Abu Dhabi GP
Check out the updated entry lists for the round two Abu Dhabi GP.
Here is a behind the scenes look with Max Anstie and Anthony Rodriguez.
And check out the track map below.
To tune into the race, visit www.wsx.tv to sign up to watch it live on Saturday at 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific, or tune into FS1 for the main program replay on Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
Abu Dhabi GPSaturday, November 4