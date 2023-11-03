Off-Road Champion Taylor Robert to Retire Following 2023 ISDE

Taylor Robert:

“To begin with, I just want to thank all my fans and sponsors for supporting me through such an awesome career. I started out as a kid in Arizona who fell in love with offroad racing. At 16 years old I started racing the WORCS Series in the 125 Class and who knew that 15-16 years later I would be the most winningest WORCS rider ever with three titles, have a couple of ISDE Championships, and an X-Games Gold Medal – it’s been an awesome ride all the way through. It was always my goal to be one of the best all-round riders and I think I’ve succeeded in being one of those guys. Whatever it might be, I’ve been able to win at pretty much all disciplines and had a good time doing it! I’ve had some bumps in the road along the way but all-in-all, I’ve had an amazing time racing my dirt bike all around the world and the last 10 years have been the highlight – with the support of KTM and Red Bull.”

Tim Weigand – FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Taylor has accomplished a lot over the 10 years he had spent with KTM. He is definitely a special rider that can win any discipline he sets his mind to. I have no doubt he will be successful in the next chapter of his life. We thank him for all the years of dedication and success.”

Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Taylor for the last decade, seeing his success and providing him with the tools for that, and it has been an amazing career. With his many race wins and championships, he has become one of the most successful offroad racers in the country – I haven’t seen anyone so dedicated and so precise to their race-craft and the detail that Taylor has put into everything he does. He always puts the most perfect effort into his preparation and it has taught many of our racers, as well as myself, to be better. I can say that together we have been successful and have reached things that wouldn’t be possible without Taylor’s dedication and commitment at 100 percent every time. I hope that the next generation will follow in his footsteps, he’s definitely one of the most versatile racers that I have ever worked with, and if you look at his resume, it speaks for itself – no matter where in the country, around the world, or in whatever discipline. I have had the pleasure of working with Taylor throughout his ISDE journey and it is fitting to end his career here in Argentina. We wish him all the best in his next chapter in life and the next step in his career.”

KTM North America and the entire FMF KTM Factory Racing organization express their thanks and congratulate Taylor on his remarkable career achievements, now collectively looking forward to a strong week of competition at the ISDE for one final time together as part of the U.S. World Trophy Team.