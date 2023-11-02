What was it like riding it in the mud compared to a gas bike?

It was different. Saturday I struggled, for sure. Part of that was just I hadn’t raced in a long time. Mammoth was it and then before that was Red Bud of ’17. So there was a lot more nerves, and a lot of pressure around the bike too. The first thing I did when I lined up for practice was spun out with like 20 cameras around me. There was just a lot of things going on through the Saturday struggles. Part of that was I had only ridden it on the hardest hard-packed of tracks. So there was definitely some adjustments to be done. I think everyone adapted super well. The whole team developing that bike did a really good job on race day. It was a lot of fun.

Can anyone here that rode the bike in Japan or works for Honda (HRC manager Lars Lindstrom was in-studio), can anyone talk about when the production thing is coming?

I don't know if there’s really a solid date on that. In Honda fashion, they’re going to take their time and do it right. This was definitely a testing event. I’m super glad that we did it because it really brought out a lot of things that haven’t come out in testing. Obviously, to create the hype for the bike as well. Which I thought other than the second moto shenanigans and me making a bonehead move in the last one, I think it was a pretty good showing.

When you had to do a start with no clutch or anything like that, I get it. The thing has instant torque and all that. The social media video proved that the thing was maybe a little bit slippery on that gate and the mesh was tighter, it looked like. But doing a start with no clutch and all these motors next to you making noise, that must have been tough, wasn’t it?

Yeah. I know that’s a strong suit of the bike, obviously it’s going to get a good start, but you still have to execute. Take everything you know about RPM and clutch release and all that and just throw it out the window because nothing really translates. So there’s a lot of different techniques. I had to climb on the front of that bike. I’m sitting on the… I guess it’s not a fuel tank, but the plastic there. It’s all in the release of your wrist, which is super difficult to nail. Then just sitting there in silence was really hard, too. The revs go up and you’re just sitting there. You’re like, "This is so strange." But it feels so cool when you nail it.

I did a bunch of them before the race and obviously missed a bunch of them, but when you really did it, you just feel the horsepower and the instant torque of that bike, and it all connects. It’s really cool to actually do it by yourself just because you can hear the traction and everything that’s happening that you don’t normally get to experience.