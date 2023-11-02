After thanking GasGas and the KTM Orange Brigade program for the last five years, Mark Fineis has found a new home for 2024. The Indiana native has been on and off with training at the ClubMX facility since 2016 but has been focusing his efforts there the last two years. Now, Fineis has signed with the official professional race team, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, for next year.

The #105 will compete in the Supercross Futures program (four qualifying events then the championship finale at Salt Lake City, Utah) then will race in the pro 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which kicks off with the May 25 Fox Raceway National. One of the '24 qualifying SX Futures events is at Daytona International Speedway, which will be a first for the transitional program.

Aboard a GasGas MC 250F, Fineis finished second in the 2023 Supercross Futures championship main event in May behind Husqvarna’s Casey Cochran. He then raced the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, finishing 4-9-DNF (25th overall) in the Open Pro Sport Class and 2-1-DNF (13th overall) in the 250 Pro Sport Class. Fineis then made his pro debut at the Budds Creek National in mid-August, finishing 20-38 for 24th overall, then finished 21-20 for 23rd overall at the final round Ironman National (his "home" race).

While the ClubMX team did lose Enzo Lopes to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, we do expect the Club team to announce another pro rider here soon.

The following press release is from ClubMX:

Mark Fineis makes the move to ClubMX and Yamaha in 2024

The future is bright for this up-and-coming racer

CHESTERFIELD, SC: In late breaking news, Mark Fineis has signed his first pro contract with the Muc- Off / FXR / ClubMX race team. The contract will start off with his participation in the Supercross Futures program and graduate right into the AMA Pro Motocross series in May next year. After some lengthy test sessions, the eighteen-year-old is excited to make the move to the Yamaha YZ250F and has already shown promise on the new platform.

Fineis started racing in the Go-Kart world at the early age of four and even at that young age, loved the speed and excitement of the sport. At age nine, he threw a leg over a 50cc dirt bike, and was hooked. The Indiana native raced all over the Midwest region finding great success along the way. He won local and regional championships and then really started making a name for himself when he transitioned to big bikes. In 2019 he signed on to the Orange Brigade program as an 85cc rider and stayed with them until the season ended in 2023. Along the way, he won championships at all the major events like: Ponca, Freestone, Baja and Spring A Ding. He backed those up with a string of podium performances at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National event held annually in Tennessee. One of his proudest achievements is his Bronze Boot Award presented to the racer amassing the most points over a series of years at Mini O’s in Gatorback, Florida.

Fineis said: “The opportunity to race for a team like ClubMX is something that I have always dreamed of. I have watched the way they operate over the years I have been training there and love the fact that I will be held accountable.”

This glimpse into the hard work and consistency required to be a pro racer did not go unnoticed. Fineis has been training on and off at the ClubMX Training Facility since 2016 and then decided to make the move to full time in 2022. He wanted the best preparation possible prior to attending the inaugural Moto Scouting Combine and immersing himself into the rigorous ClubMX program was the right choice. Knowing that Supercross was a necessity to be on any pro team, Fineis was aware of what ClubMX had to offer in that category and soon started training for the Supercross Futures program. His hard work paid off as he finished on the podium in second place at the finale in Salt Lake City this year.

Team owner Brandon Haas said: “Mark is one of those kids that we have always kept an eye on. He was on a great program, and we would always support his obligations to help him become a very talented rider. When he became available, we knew he would be a perfect fit for our program to show racers moving from the amateur ranks to the professional ranks.”

Fineis has been training full time on the newly constructed pro Supercross tracks at the ClubMX facility and is finding the challenge rewarding. He has his sights set on being the 2024 Futures champion and then into the full outdoor series.

Follow him in Instagram: @markfineis_105 and ClubMX: @clubmx.