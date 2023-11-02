Ever Race the Blackwater 100? Miss Steel City Raceway? Get Your Throwback T-Shirts Now

Ever Race the Blackwater 100? Or Miss Steel City Raceway? Well, you're in luck! Racer X has our 1993 Blackwater 100 throwback shirt available to remember one of the most historic off-road races in history, and our 1994 Steel City National throwback shirt recalling the well-liked track from Delmont, Pennsylvania, featuring Yamaha's Jeff Emig.

Our throwback moto shirts are available now, check them out below.

View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

Shop All Racer X Merchandise