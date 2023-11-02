2024 Schedule and Registration Announced For KTM Junior Supercross Program

The KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo is ready to race into its 25th year with the AMA Supercross Championship in 2024. Announcing an exciting 10-race series, with an 11th “Championship Round” at the series finale, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to continue providing an exciting and action-packed introductory platform for our future Supercross stars.

Continuing to lead the charge in innovation, the 2024 participants will race aboard KTM’s all-electric mini-supercrosser – the KTM SX E-5 – on the global stage under KTM’s solar-powered semi. The 3.9-kilowatt powered KTM Junior Racing semi is equipped to power the entire semi on race day, including the 15 purpose-built charging stands, thanks to its 30 rooftop solar panels.

For the upcoming season, applicants will be randomly chosen for the KTM Junior Supercross program and treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience throughout the day, including a track viewing like the pros, two practice sessions, participation in Opening Ceremonies and a three-lap exhibition race on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes. The 10-round schedule will kick off at the series opener in Anaheim, California on January 6, making stops at many familiar cities on the tour such as San Diego, Detroit, Nashville, Indianapolis and Denver. At the end of the 10-round schedule, the winners from each individual round will be selected to participate in the ultimate “Championship Round” at the series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 11.

Registration is now open for the 2024 KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo. Interested applicants must be 7-8 years old and meet the full requirements listed in the official rules. All rules and registration deadlines, as well as the full schedule, can be found at www.ktmjrsx.com.