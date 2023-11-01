Pod Introduces Haiden 'Danger Boy' Deegan Limited Edition Knee Brace

The following press release is from POD Active:

POD ACTIVE INTRODUCES ‘DANGER BOY’ LIMITED EDITION KNEE BRACE IN Haiden Deegan SIGNATURE MODEL

Feeling Dangerous? Gear up with POD Active and the newly-introduced 'Danger Boy’ Limited Edition Knee Brace, out now in association with Haiden Deegan. Based on the medically certified K4 2.0 Knee Brace, you too can benefit from the protection of POD Active – just like Danger Boy himself!

We're thrilled to be teaming up with the first-ever, defending 250SMX Class SuperMotocross World Champion – won wearing POD Active – and, in direct association with Haiden when it comes to the energetic, modern design, we have launched this epic new signature release of Danger Boy K4 Knee Braces.

With a striking blue frame empowered by the aqua colour in cuffs and graphics, Danger Boy logos, and an intricately-designed skull on the upper-frame, this knee brace exudes confidence and attitude, both on and off the track. The fusion of aesthetics and protective technology makes it a must-have accessory for riders who demand the best.

Haiden Deegan, known for his intensity and incredible skills on the track, has joined forces with POD Active to bring forth a knee brace that reflects his fearless riding style.

Haiden Deegan: