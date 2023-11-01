FLY Racing and Kryptek Unite to Redefine Adventure Apparel

Boise, Idaho – FLY Racing, a leading action-adventure apparel brand for motocross, street, BMX, MTB, ADV, snow, and watercraft riders, has joined forces with Kryptek, the epitome of technical hunting clothing with a strong military heritage, to introduce a thrilling fusion of style and performance to the world of outdoor sports apparel.

In its 25th year, FLY Racing is celebrated for its relentless pursuit of innovation, consistently delivering high-quality products designed to elevate rider performance and safety. From helmets to jerseys, pants to gloves, boots to goggles, and protective gear, FLY Racing is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and a meticulous attention to detail. Combining functionality with fashion, FLY Racing's products are designed to not only perform exceptionally but also make a striking statement on the track or the street.

Kryptek, deeply rooted in tactical military apparel attributes, has redefined technical and tactical outdoor adventure apparel. With combat-tested features and designs proven in the harshest environments under the most extreme conditions, Kryptek caters to outdoor adventurers who demand top-notch quality and uncompromising performance from their gear. This dedication to excellence forged in combat has been honed through real-world experience.

In this landmark partnership, Kryptek has licensed the use of its proprietary camouflage patterns to be featured on select FLY Racing apparel, offering outdoor enthusiasts an opportunity to embrace the essence of both brands.

FLY Racing introduces Kryptek's iconic camouflage patterns to its off-road product line, thus appealing to a broader demographic. Simultaneously, Kryptek's loyal following in the hunting and fishing community now has opportunity to explore FLY Racing's world of power sports apparel.

Key products include the 2024 F-16 riding wear, Kinetic S.E. helmet, and Focus goggles, all featuring Kryptek's renowned camouflage patterns. These products represent a harmonious blend of style and performance, providing riders with the ultimate off-road adventure kit.