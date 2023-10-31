AMA Pro Racing Announces 2024 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule

The following press release is from Progressive American Flat Track:

AMA Pro Racing Announces Provisional 2024 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – AMA Pro Racing announced today the preliminary schedule for the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season. The 16-round slate features an ideal balance on multiple fronts, including in terms of style, legacy, novelty, geography and pacing.

Last season, the series introduced a more compressed schedule with an evolving emphasis on each of the sport’s four disciplines, encouraging alternating runs of form and championship comebacks. The result was one of the most compelling and electric Grand National Championship title fights on record. The ‘24 schedule builds on that blueprint while having a flavor all its own.

“The 2023 schedule brought Progressive AFT back to major metropolitan markets and motorcycle rallies, while also introducing new venues and event promoters that helped us bring the sport to first-time fans from coast-to-coast,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “As we look forward to 2024, the next phase of our growth strategy for the sport is based on cultivating long-lasting relationships with promoter partners and securing multi-year agreements around successful events. In addition to bringing consistency to the annual calendar for the series, this approach will allow promoters to establish date equity in their events, cultivating growth and engagement in the fanbase year after year.”

The season will play out during prime motorcycle riding season, once again opening with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway in early March and once again concluding in early September. The first half of the year provides little time to catch one’s breath with five all-action Short Tracks set to be waged over the first six races. The middle of the campaign then shifts into Half-Mile mode while a pair of late season TTs and Miles will factor heavily in determining the title fights.

The 2024 schedule not only pays homage to the championship’s storied legacy by featuring high-profile rounds at its most iconic venues, such as the Labor Day weekend doubleheader at the legendary Springfield Mile and the iconic 77th Peoria TT, but it also introduces fresh, first-time experiences with brand-new events, including the Silver Dollar Short Track in Chico, California.

Other highlights include the DuQuoin Mile, which cast its magic once again last season by delivering a race that saw four premier-class riders representing three different manufacturers battle to the checkered flag, as well as the return of the Texas Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway, which will take place alongside the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals Car Show.

Yet to be announced events include an all-new TT and the return to a fan-favorite Half-Mile for a spectacular 2024 season finale. Announcements about the TBA events and ticket sales will be issued in the coming weeks.

The provisional 2024 Progressive American Flat Track schedule follows:

March 7, 2024- DAYTONA Short TrackI, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 8, 2024- DAYTONA Short TrackII, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 23, 2024- Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA April 27, 2024- Texas Half-Mile, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX May 4, 2024- Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA May 11, 2024- Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA June 15, 2024- Orange County Half-Mile, Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY June 22, 2024- Bridgeport Half-Mile, Bridgeport Speedway, Swedesboro, NJ June 29, 2024- Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH July 6, 2024- DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL July 28, 2024- Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL August 6, 2024- Black Hills Half-Mile, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD August 10, 2024– TBA, TT August 31, 2024- Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL September 1, 2024- Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Early September, 2024– TBA, HM

Progressive AFT series merchandise is available via the official merchandise store at https://aftmerch.com/.