The season finale of the 2023 GNCC Racing season would see its traditional visit to Ironman Raceway for the massively popular Ironman GNCC. Since its inception in 1995, the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC has become one of the largest off-road events in the world with a huge crowd of racers and spectators alike. This year would be no different with a record crowd of more than 2,800 racers taking on some of the best conditions Ironman has ever seen. Here are a few things of note from Ironman.

THE TRACK WAS JUST ABOUT PERFECT

There’s a reason racers come out in droves to try their hand at the Ironman. It’s not like some of those huge hard enduro events where people show up just to see how far they can make it; the Ironman is simply a lot of fun. It tends to be a little bit on the faster side because the trees grow sort of far apart around most of the property. This allows lots of passing opportunities and that’s especially helpful when these large crowds show up and there are tons of bikes on the track. However, there are also tighter sections of the course as well and the course flows really, really well.

To make this already tempting racecourse event better, the dirt at Ironman is second to none. There are very few rocks on the entire property, and generally the ones you do find are only down in the low-lying creek bed areas. This creates a perfect storm of excellent dirt with very little of those “extras” you don’t want. On top of that, rain fell Wednesday into Thursday but the wind came throughout Thursday evening and Friday, so the conditions by the end of the weekend were as close to perfect as you could ask for. This is good because while Ironman went decades with great weather and dirt, the luck ran out and some of the more recent years have been dotted by thick mud, heavy rain or big dust. This year the event got back to classic Ironman conditions. The soil held just the right amount of moisture and with very little dust, it resulted in a really, really fun racecourse that helped to produce some of the best racing of the season… and in quite a few seasons, actually!