FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

The GNCC season is over and I talk to the winner of the last round, Josh Strang, about that, his season as whole, his 2024 plans, career in general, why motocross guys are or aren’t good at GNCC and more

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from Stitcher, the Pulpmx App or your local podcast player