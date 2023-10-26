Two-Year Yamaha Extension for Muc-Off FXR Club MX Team
With its Yamaha deal up, there were some rumors that the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX team has been talking to other manufacturers, including KTM, for support in 2024 and beyond. In the end, Club and Yamaha have extended the existing partnership with a new two-year deal, which is confirmed below. ClubMX even threw a little joke about the KTM rumors in its own social media post, which we've posted below.
In other news, since we heard this week Enzo Lopes has moved on from the ClubMX team to sign with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad, ClubMX is looking for a new rider to fill that slot. We believe Jett Reynolds is the most likely candidate for that position. We'll see when official word comes forward from the team.
The following is a press release from the Team Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX:
The MUC-OFF / FXR / ClubMX Race Team extends its agreement with Yamaha
CHESTERFIELD, SC – OCTOBER 26, 2023: The more things change, the more they stay the same. The team has executed its agreement with Yamaha for an additional two years and with good reason. The Yamaha race bike is notably the best platform in the sport and continuing was the only logical choice. The consistency in the program is refreshing as the team can spend the necessary energy on improving the performance for racing once again. As the top finishing privateer team in Supercross and Motocross, owner Brandon Haas expects to take another step forward next year saying: “We had some real highlights last season with some podium finishes and fastest qualifying sessions. Since then, we found some positive improvements in all areas of the bike and expect we can be a real threat to the podium on a regular basis next season”.
Working with Yamaha, the lines have blurred between a “factory” team and a “privateer” team mainly due to the quality, construction, and geometry of the bike. The Yamaha engineers have developed a package that is dynamite right out of the crate. From there the ClubMX research and development team fine tunes the bike for racing. Being close to the motorsport engineering mecca of Charlotte, NC, the team has access to every part and technology that is available to the “factory” teams but built uniquely to their team specifications. Haas goes on to say: “We are in a good position to build bikes the way we want them but also have the freedom to do customization on a weekly basis if we want”.
The partnership between Yamaha and ClubMX has been a brilliant move. The team has excellent performance on the track and also moves the sales needle for the OEM off the track. The team has an extensive social media reach connecting with millions of potential customers each week. They also have the largest facility in the world that allows them to promote to a captive audience as well as the public, helping to enroll more Yamaha owners into the bLU cRU program every day. Add to that their YouTube video series which has exploded in popularity and suddenly you can see why Yamaha has increased their support and extended the agreement into the future.
With the 2024 models already in stock, the team is ahead of production for the upcoming season and has Yamaha to thank for the support and confidence in the program.