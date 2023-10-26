With its Yamaha deal up, there were some rumors that the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX team has been talking to other manufacturers, including KTM, for support in 2024 and beyond. In the end, Club and Yamaha have extended the existing partnership with a new two-year deal, which is confirmed below. ClubMX even threw a little joke about the KTM rumors in its own social media post, which we've posted below.

In other news, since we heard this week Enzo Lopes has moved on from the ClubMX team to sign with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad, ClubMX is looking for a new rider to fill that slot. We believe Jett Reynolds is the most likely candidate for that position. We'll see when official word comes forward from the team.

The following is a press release from the Team Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX:

The MUC-OFF / FXR / ClubMX Race Team extends its agreement with Yamaha

CHESTERFIELD, SC – OCTOBER 26, 2023: The more things change, the more they stay the same. The team has executed its agreement with Yamaha for an additional two years and with good reason. The Yamaha race bike is notably the best platform in the sport and continuing was the only logical choice. The consistency in the program is refreshing as the team can spend the necessary energy on improving the performance for racing once again. As the top finishing privateer team in Supercross and Motocross, owner Brandon Haas expects to take another step forward next year saying: “We had some real highlights last season with some podium finishes and fastest qualifying sessions. Since then, we found some positive improvements in all areas of the bike and expect we can be a real threat to the podium on a regular basis next season”.