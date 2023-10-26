This sport has a barrier for entry problem. I know it because I had to jump in late. My parents are weird and while they knew I absolutely loved the sport growing up, they also told me I only wanted to watch races on TV and read about it in magazines. They told me I wouldn’t like riding and I would be terrible if I tried. Actually my mom was probably scared I was going to get hurt and my dad was scared I was going to get hurt and he was scared of spending money. So they told me it would be terrible to discourage me from trying.

Instead of actually getting a dirt bike and riding as a kid, my dad would just take me to local races in Englishtown, New Jersey, and we would just watch from the bleachers. I thought everyone out on that track was a one-in-a-million athletic specimen, even the Novice class guys. There was no way I could ever get out there and my dad confirmed this.

One time we saw NJ legend Mickey Kessler in the pits and my dad summoned the courage to walk up to him and say hello. Mickey was very cool and friendly, and then he finally asked, “So what class do you race?” Dad and I both didn’t have an answer, because neither of us raced. We also didn’t know anyone that raced. We just came to a local race to watch. Mickey looked so dang confused. As was I. Don’t people come to local races just to spectate?

Truth is, I was missing out on critical connections in those years. Life lessons about riding and racing and working on dirt bikes that a lot of kids soak up without even realizing it. So when I was finally an adult and had my own money, I decided, gosh darn it, I was good enough to ride a dirt bike. I could ride a dirt bike! And maybe someday I could even race a dirt bike. But I was 23 years old and clueless about the basics. I’d watched every race on TV and read all the magazines. But I had zero hands-on experience at all.