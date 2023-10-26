“We are committed to protecting and keeping riders safe at all levels of the sport, which is why every Fox Racing helmet is equipped with Mips technology,” said Andrew Fiallo, Product Development Engineer. “The new V3 RS features the Mips Integra Split system which allows for strategic placement of three different EPS densities and protects against both high and low-speed impacts. This meets the new testing regulation for ECE 22.06 and redefines what helmet innovation and race spec looks like for the brand.”

The acronym RS stands for race spec in Fox Racing’s product naming convention and refers to the extensive list of features beyond the Mips Integra Split system. Features like the carbon shell, Ionic+ moisture-wicking liner with crushed jade Stone Cold material, proprietary eject system, and adjustable visor. Starting at USD $599.95, the pro-level helmet also includes a spare visor, mud visor, mud visor foam, clip-on visor extension, spare visor hardware, hydration-compatible mouthpiece, and spare cheek pads in both thick and thin options for a customizable fit.

The new V3 is a race-ready helmet starting at USD $379.95 and features the Mips® Evolve system, composite fiberglass shell, and borrows some—the proprietary eject system, for example—from the V3 RS. The new V3 RS, V3, and V1 helmets share the same refined fit and head form making them a seamless try-on experience for the customer.