Like you said, you wanted to come out here and get an understanding of how you felt after a couple of weeks on it. So, you're not at the end of it yet. You still have a couple more days of riding. But, has it been exactly as you expected. Has it been better?

Well, to be honest, I expect it to be worse. [Laughs] I've been enjoying it more than what I actually thought. I thought it was going to be fun, but I'm actually having more fun probably because I have no pressure. I'm riding just to have fun and trying it out. So, every time I go on the track, I just try to ride smooth, try to learn. I try to learn from all these guys that are incredibly fast. So, yeah, it's been going very well. The second week I start feeling better and better like good progress and yeah, I'm quite comfortable. I need to say good.

As many people know, you did come here in 2016, did a little bit of testing with the Troy Lee Designs [then-KTM] team back then. That was before you even debuted in MX2. What level of interest did you have back then of coming to the U.S.? And were you ever close to actually doing that?

I came over November 2015 and I stayed till the first round [of supercross]. It was Anaheim in January. So, a little bit after that. So that was already 2016. And my goal was to come and race in USA. So that's why in that time I even stay here for like two months and a half or something like that. So, it's already quite a good time and I was riding every day and training with the Troy Lee guys and I learned a lot. But then I went back to Europe, I had to do GP’s and stuff and I got my first World [MXGP] title, I got my second World [MXGP] title in MX2. And I just kind of had a motivation to keep going, moving to the 450 class and try to get a title too. So, I really focused my career in the last years just to get this title. So that was my main goal and that's why I never even thought in the last years to come over. But now that I achieve all my goals back in Europe, it would be maybe nice and also interesting to go and race in the U.S. Obviously, it needs some time. But that's why I'm here also trying out and speaking with everyone and getting some feedback. So, it's not too bad.