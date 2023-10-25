The news is out, Enzo Lopes is moving over from the ClubMX team, where he has been the last few years, for a one-year, supercross-only deal at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Lopes used some contract language in his deal to get himself out of a 2024 deal he had signed earlier with Club to join the factory BluCru squad for next year. I caught up to the Brazilian to talk about the new deal.
Racer X Online: What’s up, Enzo? How are you, buddy?
Enzo Lopes: Good, good. Feeling better today. The news is finally out. I’m a Star Racing Yamaha rider. Excited, super happy. Grateful for the help you gave me back in 2022.
You were the one riding the bike. I just gave you some money to run a sticker. You made this happen. It’s been a while. We saw you sign with ClubMX. We saw you were going back there. You certainly had a nice season for them, and they did a lot for you. How stressful has this been navigating the Star and then Club and all of the different contractual stuff you had to do?
It was a long story behind the scenes, but long story short, I was back home and then my phone rang and there was a clause in my contract so everything that I did myself and Lucas [Mirtl, agent], it was legal. We didn’t do anything wrong. At the end of the day, everyone knows what a Star bike is capable of. Exceptional bike. I’ve been riding the bike here now for two weeks and the bike is phenomenal. So, we did everything legal and worked with Lucas. There was that clause there. I’m just glad it worked. It wasn’t easy because like you said, I had a signed contract. It was really stressful. But now it’s all settled. I couldn’t be more excited, couldn’t be more happy. At the end of the day, I’ve got to look out for myself and what my dream is and growing up in Brazil my team was to be on a factory team with the best equipment. Of course, I know I have the speed, like I’ve shown this year. But I need that little bit more that I can have on this team and on this bike. But all things said, I’m grateful for Club and the platform they gave me to achieve this, to be able to be here today. I couldn’t have done it without them. So, I’m just trying to take the next step in my career now.
So, when Bobby Regan calls you and says, are you interested and is there a possibility of you getting out of this contract and everything else, and then Lucas and Star and Club are all working it out. Were you pretty sure that it was going to work out, or were you thinking, “I’m going to have to go back to Club?” Was there ever a point where you thought you would have to stay at Club?
I’m not sure, but it’s hard when you kind of want to commit one way and you can’t really back down. But like I said, first things first, there was a clause there. That’s why we went ahead with it, we went through with it. Otherwise, Lucas would have just said, “No, there’s just no way and you’ll stay at Club.” But there was a clause there, so we were like, yeah, we can make it happen. So that’s what we did. So, at the end of the day, we knew that this could happen, and it did. It was way more stressful than we thought it would be, because we had this clause in the contract. But I’m glad it’s finally settled, and I can focus on my riding and on myself. Like you said, it was really stressful. I came here to America to move and then I couldn’t move, and I had to go back home. I just didn’t know. Kind of unsure. I’ve been here now for two and a half weeks training with the boys, so it’s been good.
How is it there? You’re in Tallahassee with the Star guys. You look at that roster of riders and everything else and the success they’ve had. This is a new level for you—all of that stuff. How’s it been so far?
It’s good because in the comments people call me lazy, so now they won’t have an excuse for that.
Who called you lazy?
Some people in my comments. They tell me I’m lazy, I only do supercross, I get tired. Are you kidding me? It’s been a different change of pace for me. I was living with Phil [Nicoletti] so that’s much better [now]. [Laughs] All the jokes aside, it’s been good. We’ve been riding boot camp. Season started, so we’ve been cycling. We’ve been riding actually today. Today is Monday. First day in supercross. So, for me, it’s been four months out and I had my shoulder surgery. Arm pump was real, but it’s been good. I moved to a new apartment. I’ve been hanging out with [Haiden] Deegan, [Daxton] Bennick, and all the boys. So that’s been good. We’ve been training together. I got a taste of what the Star bike is and it’s crazy.
How good is the bike? Club had a good bike. You were top of the charts sometimes in supercross. How good is the Star bike?
It’s unbelievable, to be honest. Like you said, the Club bike was really good, but for me to put a faster lap than Jett [Lawrence], I had to use so much strength that I don’t really have to use as much now just because its got that little bit more power. Today was actually the first day we did starts and oh boy, she has a lot of power. That was something I was lacking this year, especially because I’m a taller guy. I’m heavier. So hopefully that will help me.
You did have some trainers. You worked with some people over the years. This is going to be new though, this sort of group training and Swanie [Gareth Swanepoel] pushing you. From what I know, they’re ruthless. It’s going to be interesting to see this workload for you, because I don't think you’ve ever gone through this kind of workload before.
We’ve been around Phil, the ruthless part, so kind of got the ball rolling on that part. It’s been good. In the mental side it’s good because you put in so much work that when you show up to the track you’re like, I got this. You’re mentally strong and it gives you that bit of edge. We’ve been training but we’ve been easing into it now, the first few days. I know it’s about to get gnarly. Jeannie [Carmichael] has been at the track. She’s with the stopwatch there. Putting the lap times down today. So, it’s about to get serious soon. I know what it takes. I grew up with my dad being hard on me. I guess it’s no different. Now I know there’s more pressure to do good. I always remember an interview I saw that Hunter [Lawrence] said that this is no pressure, we chose to do this. I chose to be here.
A little bit like Hunter Lawrence said too, pressure is moving away from the friends and family and the comfort of home to another country to try to make it. That’s pressure. I agree with him, to a certain extent. The things that you’ve done off the track to be where you are. That’s a lot of pressure. This is just riding your dirt bike.
Yeah, correct. I’m lucky enough. Of course, I can complain that I’m alone and it’s hard, I’m away from my family, my dog, my girlfriend. Of course, it’s hard, but at the same time, I’ve got everything. I’ve got a nice apartment. I’ve got a good car. You can’t compare to other people. I’m just grateful for all that. I chose to be here.
I talked to the Club guys about this a little bit over the last few weeks. They’re not happy, and I get it. You’ve done really well for them. You’re using a clause in your contract to leave legally and everything else, and it’s going to cost you some money and all of that. I get that. But I told them, you’re not a factory team. You’re not what Star Yamaha is. You should try to find the next Enzo Lopes and get them to a factory team, because as good as ClubMX effort is, and it is—you look at the salary, you look at the practice bikes, you look at the budget, you look at everything—and they’re not at the level of a Star. Honestly, I don't think they really liked to hear that from me, but to me, this is a perfect stepping stone for you and those guys should be happy. Hopefully in six months maybe you can go over there and say hi to them.
I don’t know about that. My dad always said the truth hurts. When I got here, my first day I went to the shop and it’s mind-blowing what a factory team is and the parts and the budget. You can’t really compare. Club is incredible, it’s good, but you can’t compare. You just can’t. That’s the truth, unfortunately. But not saying Club is a bad team. They’re not. Club is a really good platform, like I said before. I’m only here because of them. They helped me build up to be here today.
No motocross for you. I wish you would do motocross.
I want to make sure things are straight. People say I don’t do outdoors because I’m lazy. If I was fully American and I had my family here and everyone, it would be one thing. But for me, I already spend from October to May alone, living in a two-bedroom apartment by myself, away from everyone. So, it’s just hard. I’m 24 now. I’ll be 25 in August next year. I’m in a different time in my life. Now I’ve been hanging out with Deegan and Bennick and they’re like 17. When I was their age, I would be here full-time no problem. Just because when you start growing up, you see life differently, I guess you can say. You appreciate other stuff. For me as a rider, it helps me to go home after supercross and be able to be with my family. That makes me do even better on the track.