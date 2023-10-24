Preston Boespflug Signs with Bar X Suzuki, to Turn Full Pro in 2024

Preston Boespflug has announced a new deal for 2024. The Washington native raced with the Team Green Kawasaki team in 2022, then joined the KTM Orange Brigade program last December ahead of 2023. Now, he joins the Bar X Suzuki as he is set to race pro full-time in 2024 aboard a Suzuki RM-Z250.

Boespflug finished sixth and third in the first two Supercross Futures qualifying events in 2023, before a crash in qualifying at the Glendale SX Futures event sidelined him for the rest of the day. He missed the finale due to lingering injuries from that hard hit in Arizona as he ramped up for the regionals ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

But before Loretta Lynn’s, Boespflug competed in his maiden AMA Pro Motocross Championship event, the Washougal National, about half-an-hour from where he grew up. The #506 finished 17-21 for 20th overall in his pro debut.

Then, in his final go at the Ranch, the KTM-mounted rider finished 28th overall in the Open Pro Sport Class (10-14-DNS) and 21st overall in the 250 Pro Sport (11-14-DNF). At the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale, Boespflug finished sixth in the 250 All-Stars main event after a crash in the second turn.

He is anticipating making his AMA Supercross debut at the Detroit Supercross at Ford Field on February 3, 2023. His mechanic of over five years, Ty Davis, will make the transition to the Suzuki squad with his rider.

The team posted on Instagram:

“It’s official @prestonboespflug_28 has joined our team for the 2024 season. We are stoked to have him 👏🏻 welcome to the team Preston”

