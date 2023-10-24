Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Enzo Lopes

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Enzo Lopes

October 24, 2023 10:10am
by:

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, we talk to the newest Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Enzo Lopes about his start there, how he got there from ClubMX, Phil Nicoletti, Brazilian fans, and more.

Listen to the Lopes podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

