All-New 2024 GasGas MC 50 and 65 Bikes Feature New Motor, Frame, and Body Work

MC 50

A new motor creates a broader spread of power, which makes the MC 50 so much easier to ride. And with classic GASGAS styling carried down from our full-size range, it really is a seriously good-looking dirt bike! Everything about it, including the new digital ignition, cylinder head, exhaust, frame, and rear WP shock, combine to really boost the overall performance and handling of this awesome little 2-stroke.

Technical Highlights – MC 50

New and adjustable ergonomics – For the first time ever, the MC 50 features adjustable, child specific ergonomics, which means the bike perfectly fits a wider range of riders. The bodywork, shock, and subframe can now be fitted in two positions, offering a seat height of either 24.9 in or 26.8 (634 mm or 683 mm). This allows smaller kids to start on a smaller bike, staying with the MC 50 as they grow in size and confidence.

New bodywork – Scaled down from our full-size bikes to create a unified look across the range, the new and all-red bodywork certainly looks the business!

New motor – With a slightly larger capacity of 49.9cc, the new motor creates a much broader spread of power when compared to the old generation. But make no mistake, this little motor is just as high revving and packs a real punch!

New frame – Replicating the design of our bigger bikes for ultimate strength, improved handling, and confidence-inspiring stability. The shock’s mounting position has also been moved to reduce the energy transferred through the frame for next level rideability.

New polyamide reinforced steel subframe – Strong, light, and height adjustable with two positions to accommodate growing riders while playing a vital role when it comes to the bike’s overall handling.

New cylinder head – Redesigned inserts made from two separate parts for simplified maintenance! And who doesn’t love that?

New ignition – The new digital ignition is largely responsible for the increased power and durability of the new MC 50.

New clutch – A reinforced basket means improved durability while the multi-disc clutch pack helps deliver smooth and predictable power.

New radiator – One larger radiator instead of two helps simplify the hose routing to improve cooling in all conditions.

New exhaust – With the welds on the inside smoothed over, it makes for a noticeable power gain throughout the rev-range.

New WP XACT Rear Suspension – A shorter rear shock lowers the back end of the MC 50 to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

New footpegs – All-new design improves grip, prevents mud from building up, and stops them catching on deep ruts.

New handlebars and grips – A super modern bar bend improves body position and boosts technique while ODI grips offer maximum comfort.

New hour meter – For making sure routine maintenance stays on schedule.

Discover the full spec of the MC 50 here and watch it in action, here.