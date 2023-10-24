All-New 2024 GasGas MC 50 and 65 Bikes Feature New Motor, Frame, and Body Work
The following press release is from GasGas:
GASGAS Turns Up The Heat With All-New 2024 MC 50 and MC 65!
Small, Red, And Easy To Shred Dirt Bikes For Thrill Seeking Kids Worldwide
Hot on the heels of GASGAS’ full-size dirt bike launch, we’re back with two awesome new 2-stroke mini bikes for 2024 – the MC 50 and MC 65. Our latest generation models, which are pretty much all new, will certainly spice things up for every young rider out there. Headlining a massive list of exciting updates for both bikes are the adjustable ergonomics, vibrant new bodywork, new motors, and new frames. Almost everything about each model has been improved to take the riding experience to the next level. Without a doubt, they’re the hottest dirt bikes kids will ever need!
- GASGAS’ all-new generation MC 50 and MC 65 offer next-level performance
- Adjustable ergonomics allow each bike to be adapted as riders grow
- Check them out in GASGAS dealers from November 2023 onward
Knowing kids grow fast, sometimes a little too fast, our engineers have made the MC 50 and MC 65 adjustable in size! This means youngsters can keep riding a familiar bike and really get the most out of it before jumping up to a bigger model. Plus, as both bikes are built in the same way as our full-size models with plenty of quality components, you just know that these little rippers are the real deal.
MC 50
A new motor creates a broader spread of power, which makes the MC 50 so much easier to ride. And with classic GASGAS styling carried down from our full-size range, it really is a seriously good-looking dirt bike! Everything about it, including the new digital ignition, cylinder head, exhaust, frame, and rear WP shock, combine to really boost the overall performance and handling of this awesome little 2-stroke.
Technical Highlights – MC 50
New and adjustable ergonomics – For the first time ever, the MC 50 features adjustable, child specific ergonomics, which means the bike perfectly fits a wider range of riders. The bodywork, shock, and subframe can now be fitted in two positions, offering a seat height of either 24.9 in or 26.8 (634 mm or 683 mm). This allows smaller kids to start on a smaller bike, staying with the MC 50 as they grow in size and confidence.
New bodywork – Scaled down from our full-size bikes to create a unified look across the range, the new and all-red bodywork certainly looks the business!
New motor – With a slightly larger capacity of 49.9cc, the new motor creates a much broader spread of power when compared to the old generation. But make no mistake, this little motor is just as high revving and packs a real punch!
New frame – Replicating the design of our bigger bikes for ultimate strength, improved handling, and confidence-inspiring stability. The shock’s mounting position has also been moved to reduce the energy transferred through the frame for next level rideability.
New polyamide reinforced steel subframe – Strong, light, and height adjustable with two positions to accommodate growing riders while playing a vital role when it comes to the bike’s overall handling.
New cylinder head – Redesigned inserts made from two separate parts for simplified maintenance! And who doesn’t love that?
New ignition – The new digital ignition is largely responsible for the increased power and durability of the new MC 50.
New clutch – A reinforced basket means improved durability while the multi-disc clutch pack helps deliver smooth and predictable power.
New radiator – One larger radiator instead of two helps simplify the hose routing to improve cooling in all conditions.
New exhaust – With the welds on the inside smoothed over, it makes for a noticeable power gain throughout the rev-range.
New WP XACT Rear Suspension – A shorter rear shock lowers the back end of the MC 50 to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.
New footpegs – All-new design improves grip, prevents mud from building up, and stops them catching on deep ruts.
New handlebars and grips – A super modern bar bend improves body position and boosts technique while ODI grips offer maximum comfort.
New hour meter – For making sure routine maintenance stays on schedule.
Discover the full spec of the MC 50 here and watch it in action, here.
MC 65
For kids stepping up from the MC 50, our MC 65 is ready and waiting. As riding the MC 65 may well be the first time some kids throw a leg over a dirt bike with a clutch and transmission, our engineers designed both components to be easy to use and maintain a consistent performance. This, in addition to the unrestrictive ergonomics, more usable spread of power, and a perfectly balanced chassis, allow young thrill seekers to focus on what matters most – riding fast and having fun!
Technical Highlights – MC 65
New and adjustable ergonomics – For the first time ever, the MC 65 features adjustable, child specific ergonomics which means the bike caters for more riders. The bodywork, shock, and subframe can now be fitted in two positions which offers a seat height of either 28.1 in or 29.9 in (715 mm or 760 mm). This allows shorter kids to start on the lower setting and keep riding the same bike for longer which builds up their skills and confidence.
New bodywork – Scaled down from our full-size bikes to create a unified look across the range, the new and all-red bodywork certainly looks the business!
New motor – Much more powerful than the old generation and sets the bar even higher when it comes to 2-stroke performance!
New frame – Replicating the design of our big bikes for ultimate strength, improved handling, and confidence-inspiring stability. The shock’s mounting position has also been moved to reduce the energy transferred through the frame for next level rideability. Riders will also enjoy carving tighter lines through corners on the MC 65 thanks to its wider steering range.
New polyamide reinforced steel subframe – Strong, light, and height adjustable with two positions to accommodate growing riders while playing a vital role when it comes to the bike’s overall handling.
New cylinder head – Features redesigned inserts made from two separate parts for simplified maintenance! And who doesn’t love that?
New ignition – The new digital ignition is largely responsible for the increased power and durability of the new MC 65.
New clutch – A steel basket means improved durability while the diaphragm spring clutch self-adjusts to maintain performance.
New radiators – Two new Pankl radiators replicate the same design as used on our full-size GASGAS dirt bikes, just scaled down to fit the MC 65. These rads, in addition to a new coolant hose layout, keep the bike running super cool for maximum power and motor durability.
New exhaust – With the welds on the inside smoothed over, it makes for a noticeable power gain throughout the rev-range.
New WP XACT rear suspension – A shorter rear shock with 253.5 mm of travel lowers the back end to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.
New footpegs – All-new design improves grip, prevents mud from building up, and stops them catching on deep ruts.
New shift lever – A scaled down version of what’s found on our full-size bikes, precise shifting in all conditions is super easy thanks to its clever design that prevents mud from building up around the tip.
New kickstart – A quick prod of the redesigned kickstart and the MC 65 fires into life. Simple!
New handlebars and grips – A super modern bar bend improves body position and boosts technique while ODI grips offer maximum comfort.
New hour meter – For making sure routine maintenance stays on schedule.
Check out the full spec of the MC 65 here and see it in action, here.
You’ll find GASGAS’ new 2024 MC 50 and MC 65 motocross models in dealerships this November!
For everything GASGAS, head to the website to discover our new models, the latest news, and the very best dirt bike videos.