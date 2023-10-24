20% off Racer X Jackets and Hoodies – Shop Now!
If you live on the East Coast, your car is now covered in frost in the morning, and you need to grab a thick jacket before you leave the house: the cold weather season is officially here. As the temperature drops, the need for hoodies and jackets becomes a necessity. Well, you are in luck as the Racer X Brand store is currently running a sale: 20% off all Racer X jackets and hoodies.
Keep warm and do so in style. Embrace the chill with a fashionable Racer X jacket and/or hoodie.
Sale begins October 24 and ends October 31 at midnight Eastern.
View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.
Racer X Brand
Soft Shell Jacket
Made to protect you from the elements, the Racer X Soft Shell Jacket is rugged yet stylish. The soft polyester exterior fabric with Waterproof lining keeps the weather out, a bonded Micro Fleece interior lining gives comfort and warmth, a scuba hood for good coverage, water resistant zippers with interior wind blocking flap, welt pockets, and drawcords with toggles at hood and waist. We topped it off with an embroidered Racer X Shield!
Racer X Brand
Pit Jacket
Introducing the new Pit Jacket. Perfect for layering over a hoody, or worn by itself on those rainy track days. Features include:
- 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
- Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
- #4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab
- Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
- Three panel hood
- Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags
- Tightening toggle at waistband
- Elastic cuffs
- Locker loop in center back
Racer X Brand
Distressed Hoodie
The Classic Distressed Shield is back - this time in hoodie form. Grab this super comfortable yet durable hoodie today!
- Jersey Lined Hood,
- Sewn Eyelets
- 1x1 Ribbing at Cuffs and Waistband in a Standard Unisex Fit.
Racer X Brand
Green Victor Flannel
- 5.4 oz. solid flannel shirt
- 80% Cotton / 20% Polyester
- 2 button-down chest pockets
-
Adjustable button cuffs
- Hemmed bottom
- Half back yoke
- Modern fit
- Extra soft material
- Locker loop
- Racer X woven labels on left chest pocket & bottom flap
Size Chart (inches):
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Neck Opening
|15.75
|16.5
|17.25
|18
|18.75
|Chest
|20
|21.5
|23
|24.5
|26
|Sleeve Length from Center Back
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
Racer X Brand
Shield Hoodie
- 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester
- Effortless pullover design
- Kangaroo pocket for hand warmth