Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 23, 2023 8:30am
by:

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 12 (of 12)

Josh Strang became the eighth different winner in 12 rounds.

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:41:00.439 Inverell, Australia Australia Kawasaki
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:41:01.570 Belton, SC United States KTM
3 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:41:02.139 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:41:04.468 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:41:05.930 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
6 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:41:49.238 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
7 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:41:58.678 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
8 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:42:15.800 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
9 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:44:49.379 Woodland, CA United States KTM
10 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:45:11.670 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
The 2023 Ironman GNCC overall podium: Josh Strang (center, Kawasaki); Steward Baylor Jr. (right, KTM); and Johnny Girroir (left, KTM).
The 2023 Ironman GNCC overall podium: Josh Strang (center, Kawasaki); Steward Baylor Jr. (right, KTM); and Johnny Girroir (left, KTM). Ken Hill
GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:44:49.379 Woodland, CA United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:45:11.670 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:45:52.330 KTM
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:48:22.810 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:49:04.898 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
6 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 02:49:41.810 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
7 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 02:50:17.497 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
8 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 02:52:12.539 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9 Tyler Palmer Tyler Palmer 02:56:40.531 Denver, NC United States Husqvarna
10 Max Erlandsson Max Erlandsson 03:01:59.890 Kungsbacka Honda
GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:51:58.278 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
2 Drew Callaway Drew Callaway 02:59:53.959 Denver, NC United States Yamaha
3 Matthew Sims Matthew Sims 03:03:24.479 Greencastle, IN United States Yamaha
4 Jayce A Knopp Jayce A Knopp 03:07:36.334 Mineral Wells, WV United States GasGas
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:10:28.871 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
6 Mitchell Owenby Mitchell Owenby 02:39:49.619 Blairsville, GA United States KTM
7 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 00:26:16.758 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:28.099 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:56:30.250 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3 Prestin Raines Prestin Raines 02:01:19.730 Travelers Rest, SC United States GasGas
4 Ruby Fustini Ruby Fustini 02:04:34.659 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
5 Sheryl B Hunter Sheryl B Hunter 02:04:48.560 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
6 Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill 02:07:26.295 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Yamaha
7 Kaitlyn Lindsey Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:18:48.434 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
8 Olivia Judy Olivia Judy 02:19:42.859 Reedsville, WV United States KTM
9 Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez 02:20:38.828 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
10 Natasha J Lachapelle Natasha J Lachapelle 01:14:30.719 Chesterville, QC Canada KTM
Championship Standings 

Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the 2023 GNCC National Championship.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 246
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 235
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 215
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 201
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 175
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 173
7Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 170
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 145
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 135
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 131
Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) Ken Hill

Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the 2023 XC2 Championship.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 270
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 257
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 228
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Mason Semmens Australia Australia 175
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 172
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 163
8Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
9Grant Davis 140
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 124
Liam Draper (Yamaha)
Liam Draper (Yamaha) Ken Hill

Note: Toby Cleveland claimed the 2023 XC3 title early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 251
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 240
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 200
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 139
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 74
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 295
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 253
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 188
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 153
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 140
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 122
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 107
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC Canada 36
AMA EnduroCross

Round 2 (of 6) - Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott, Arizona

Overall Results

1. Jonny Walker (Bet) 1-1-1
2. Colton Haaker (Hsq) 2-2-2
3. Cody Webb (Bet) 4-3-3
4. Ryder Leblond (Hsq) 3-6-4
5. Trystan Hart (KTM) 5-4-7
6. Taddy Blazusiak (GG) 6-7-5
7. Cooper Abbott (Bet) 9-5-6
8. Will Riordan (KTM) 7-8-9
9. Max Gerston (GG) 8-10-8
10 Dominik Olszowy (Rie) 11-9-10

Jonny Walker (Beta)
Jonny Walker (Beta) Shan Moore

Championship Standings

Screen Shot 2023-10-23 at 9.06.10 AM
Screen Shot 2023-10-23 at 9.06.10 AM Mitch Kendra

Other Championship Standings

Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 3) 

Championship Standings

SX1 Class

SX2 Class

SX3 Class

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Jorge Prado (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Andrea Adamo (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
FranceMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
Craig Delong (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
Liam Draper (Yamaha)GNCCXC2
Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)WORCSPro 450 MC
Jack Simpson (Yamaha)WORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
The December 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now