Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 12 (of 12)
Josh Strang became the eighth different winner in 12 rounds.
GNCC
Ironman - Overall RaceOctober 20, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Strang
|02:41:00.439
|Inverell, Australia
|Kawasaki
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:41:01.570
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:41:02.139
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Grant Baylor
|02:41:04.468
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Ricky Russell
|02:41:05.930
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|6
|Ben Kelley
|02:41:49.238
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:41:58.678
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Craig Delong
|02:42:15.800
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:49.379
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|10
|Liam Draper
|02:45:11.670
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
GNCC
Ironman - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 20, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:49.379
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:45:11.670
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|02:45:52.330
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:48:22.810
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Brody Johnson
|02:49:04.898
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jesse Ansley
|02:49:41.810
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|7
|Toby Cleveland
|02:50:17.497
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:52:12.539
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|9
|Tyler Palmer
|02:56:40.531
|Denver, NC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Max Erlandsson
|03:01:59.890
|Kungsbacka
|Honda
GNCC
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 20, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|02:51:58.278
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|2
|Drew Callaway
|02:59:53.959
|Denver, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Matthew Sims
|03:03:24.479
|Greencastle, IN
|Yamaha
|4
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:07:36.334
|Mineral Wells, WV
|GasGas
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:10:28.871
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Mitchell Owenby
|02:39:49.619
|Blairsville, GA
|KTM
|7
|Dakoda Devore
|00:26:16.758
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
GNCC
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 20, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:28.099
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:56:30.250
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:01:19.730
|Travelers Rest, SC
|GasGas
|4
|Ruby Fustini
|02:04:34.659
|North Stonington, CT
|KTM
|5
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:04:48.560
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|02:07:26.295
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Yamaha
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:18:48.434
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|8
|Olivia Judy
|02:19:42.859
|Reedsville, WV
|KTM
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:20:38.828
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|10
|Natasha J Lachapelle
|01:14:30.719
|Chesterville, QC
|KTM
Championship Standings
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the 2023 GNCC National Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|246
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|235
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|215
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|201
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|175
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|173
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|170
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|145
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|135
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|131
Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the 2023 XC2 Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|270
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|257
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|228
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|175
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|172
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|163
|8
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|155
|9
|Grant Davis
|140
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|124
Note: Toby Cleveland claimed the 2023 XC3 title early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|261
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|251
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|240
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|200
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|158
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|139
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|74
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|295
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|253
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|188
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|153
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|140
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|122
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|107
|9
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|10
|Natasha J Lachapelle
|Chesterville, QC
|36
AMA EnduroCross
Round 2 (of 6) - Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott, Arizona
Overall Results
1. Jonny Walker (Bet) 1-1-1
2. Colton Haaker (Hsq) 2-2-2
3. Cody Webb (Bet) 4-3-3
4. Ryder Leblond (Hsq) 3-6-4
5. Trystan Hart (KTM) 5-4-7
6. Taddy Blazusiak (GG) 6-7-5
7. Cooper Abbott (Bet) 9-5-6
8. Will Riordan (KTM) 7-8-9
9. Max Gerston (GG) 8-10-8
10 Dominik Olszowy (Rie) 11-9-10
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Fox Australian Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 3)
Championship Standings
SX1 Class
SX2 Class
SX3 Class
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
WSX
SX2
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Andrea Adamo (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|France
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|Liam Draper (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|XC2
|Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|Jack Simpson (Yamaha)
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles