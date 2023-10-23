KTM and Tony Cairoli Part Ways

Interesting news coming from Europe, as Tony Cairoli, who had successfully transitioned from racer to team manager for the Red Bull KTM squad (which scored yet another MX2 World Championship this season via Andrea Adamo) is now heading away from the brand for the first time since he joined the team for the 2010 season. KTM announced the split with Cairoli in a press release this morning.

Naturally, one wonders if Cairoli might be headed to a different brand at some point or what other type of role he might be looking for in the future. We'll see.

The following press release is from KTM:

KTM and Tony Cairoli to part ways after milestone MXGP achievements and history

A long, fruitful collaboration comes to an end this year as KTM and Tony Cairoli will separate to pursue new professional goals for 2024.

The Sicilian joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing late in 2009 and made an immediate impact in his first season in 2010; winning the MX1 (now ‘MXGP’) title with the KTM 350 SX-F and then added a further four crowns consecutively. He then claimed the 2017 championship with the KTM 450 SX-F and has been a popular ambassador for the squad, the company and the sport for twelve years and to his Grand Prix retirement at the end of 2021.

Tony transitioned into a Team Manager role for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2023 and has now decided to take his post-racing career in a different direction.

KTM and everyone at the Pierer Mobility Group wish to thank Tony for his energy and his excellence and for the unforgettable motocross memories.