Ironman Scouting Moto Combine to be Featured on MAVTV's "Two Wheel Tuesday" October 24
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Ironman Scouting Moto Combine to be Featured on MAVTV's "Two Wheel Tuesday" October 24
Amateur Motocross Showcase to Also Include 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced that broadcast highlights from the Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, at Ironman Raceway this past August will be featured tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24, on MAVTV Motorsports Network as part of its prime time “Two Wheel Tuesday” programming. The Ironman Moto Combine will be part of an amateur motocross block, beginning at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET with highlights of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, followed by a recap of the Moto Combine at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Ironman Moto Combine kicked off on-track festivities for the season ending Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National, the 11th and final round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, over the final weekend of August. The second and final Combine gathering of the summer proved to be a breakthrough outing for Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers, who under the mentorship of legendary rider coach Chad Reed enjoyed a memorable debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing with a dominant 1-1 performance. On the heels of his first ever Loretta Lynn’s title just a few weeks earlier, Towers cemented his status as one of amateur motocross’ hottest prospects with his Combine effort.
“The ability to replicate the experience of a Pro Motocross National, both on and off the track, is a core element of the Scouting Moto Combine program and the broadcast component is vital to the overall experience,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “The opportunity to put these talented prospects into a professional environment, which also includes guidance from a championship-caliber coaching staff led by AMA Hall of Famer and six-time national champion Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, Broc Tickle, and legendary Chad Reed along with industry insiders, is important in the continued development of these young athletes as they inch closer to a move into the pro ranks. It also allows our fans to get a glimpse of the sport’s bright future.”
Towers is the latest addition to an impressive Combine legacy that includes victorious outings from the likes of reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year, and newly crowned SuperMotocross 250cc World Champion Haiden Deegan, Ryder DiFrancesco, Chance Hymas, and Casey Cochran, who mere days ago graduated to the professional level with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.
The Scouting Moto Combine will return for the program’s fourth year in 2024 and will coincide with multiple rounds of next summer’s Pro Motocross Championship. Details surrounding which Nationals will host the Combine gatherings will be announced in the near future.
General admission tickets to all 11 rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship are now on sale. Tickets for each event can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.
For information about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook:@americanmotocross
- Instagram:@promotocross
- Twitter:@ProMotocross
- YouTube:AmericanMotocross
Available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.