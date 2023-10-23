The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Ironman Scouting Moto Combine to be Featured on MAVTV's "Two Wheel Tuesday" October 24

Amateur Motocross Showcase to Also Include 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced that broadcast highlights from the Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, at Ironman Raceway this past August will be featured tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24, on MAVTV Motorsports Network as part of its prime time “Two Wheel Tuesday” programming. The Ironman Moto Combine will be part of an amateur motocross block, beginning at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET with highlights of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, followed by a recap of the Moto Combine at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Ironman Moto Combine kicked off on-track festivities for the season ending Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National, the 11th and final round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, over the final weekend of August. The second and final Combine gathering of the summer proved to be a breakthrough outing for Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers, who under the mentorship of legendary rider coach Chad Reed enjoyed a memorable debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing with a dominant 1-1 performance. On the heels of his first ever Loretta Lynn’s title just a few weeks earlier, Towers cemented his status as one of amateur motocross’ hottest prospects with his Combine effort.