FMF Releases Since 73’ Legends Jersey

October 23, 2023 11:45am | by:
FMF Releases Since 73' Legends Jersey

Meet the jersey 50 years in the making. The ICONIC Since 73’ Legends Red/Yellow Jersey has donned the bodies of so many legends in the early days of the Flying Machine Factory that we thought time to bring it back. What better way to celebrate its heritage than to launch this during our 50th year anniversary!! This jersey delivers performance for the track, and classic FMF style for the streets. The micro mesh material gives this jersey the vintage 70’s moto feel with modern fit and materials.

The Since 73’ Legends Jersey

-$78.00
-Size XS through 3XL
-Custom Dyed Micro Mesh fabric for max air-flow
-Updated moisture wicking fabric to keep you dry
-Classic FMF Logo front and back
- Available WWW.FMFRACING.COM
-Follow @fmf73

