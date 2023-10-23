Enzo Lopes Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

The following is a press release from Yamaha:

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announces the addition of Enzo Lopes to the 250 team for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The popular Brazilian rider joins Nate Thrasher, Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, Stilez Robertson, Nick Romano, and Daxton Bennick to campaign for top honors aboard the all-new 2024 YZ250F.

After a strong finish to his amatuer career, Lopes made his pro debut at the Pro Motocross Hangtown National in 2018. Since then, he’s shown strength and has consistently finished in the top five overall in supercross. The 24-year-old earned a career-best result in the 250 class last season, finishing just shy of the podium with three fourth-place finishes and a total of five top-five finishes to end the year fourth overall in the 250SX West Championship. Lopes looks to build on his forward momentum with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2024 and to fight up front for a run at the title.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:

“We’re happy to have Enzo join our program for 2024. He’s continued to make progress, and we feel that he can be a title contender. We’ve just started to get working with him, and we can’t wait to see what he can do.”

Enzo Lopes – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: