You can read the full GNCC PR on the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC below.

Yamaha Racing Ironman: Motorcycle Race Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized (GNCC Racing), an AMA National Championship, capped off its season with a record setting number of racers throughout the course of the weekend. The Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC saw 2,834 racers signup to take part in the annual event held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

As the final green flag waved for the 2023 season it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong jumping off the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, DeLong knew what he needed to do throughout the race to secure the number one plate, and on a fast-paced terrain he was not going to push himself over the limit. DeLong would finish eighth overall at the conclusion of the three-hour race, which would be enough to secure his first-ever XC1 Open Pro GNCC National Championship.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that’s for sure,” said DeLong. “Just a great year, crazy year, I mean how many winners we had this year and to be able to stand up here with the number one plate, it’s awesome.”

The season finale race at Ironman saw an abundance of battles happening throughout the duration as Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn held the lead for four laps. The Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang was pushing himself though as he started out in third. Strang would continue to push, making the pass for the lead and continuing to hold that position until the checkered flag came out.

“It was kind of a fast track and hard to pass,” said Strang. “But I was able to make some passes and then the last two laps were just all out. It’s fun, I enjoyed it, and it was definitely fast paced but I felt comfortable, and it was good.”