450 Words Eight Is Great

October 23, 2023 10:00am

One heck of a season in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, presented by Specialized, wrapped up at the massive Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Indiana (the event drew 2,834 different racers). A year that began with seven winners in the first seven rounds ended fittingly with yet another different winner, in Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang, who outlasted Steward Baylor Jr. and the rest of a thick pack to become the eighth rider to grab a victory in 12 GNCC races this year. For Strang, the veteran Australian, it’s his 25th career GNCC overall win, which puts him into the top five in all-time GNCC victories.

But that real story is Craig Delong riding well under pressure to collect the 2023 GNCC AMA National Championship on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Delong grabbed the All Balls Racing Holeshot award and rode steady all day to finish the race in eighth overall, which was enough to edge Baylor for the GNCC Overall Championship by 11 points. For Baylor, mechanical problems and a 19th place overall finish at the previous round proved too much to overcome. It was a wild season, obviously marked with many different winners, but Delong was the most consistent and also had the most race wins of anyone this year, with three.

Of course, motocross fans probably want to know how Jason Lawrence did, as he showed up for fun to race a Phoenix Racing Honda. J-Law raced the two-hour 10 a.m. amateur race and took 33rd overall and second in the industry class behinds California’s Hayden Hintz.

You can read the full GNCC PR on the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC below.

Yamaha Racing Ironman: Motorcycle Race Report 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized (GNCC Racing), an AMA National Championship, capped off its season with a record setting number of racers throughout the course of the weekend. The Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC saw 2,834 racers signup to take part in the annual event held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

As the final green flag waved for the 2023 season it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong jumping off the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, DeLong knew what he needed to do throughout the race to secure the number one plate, and on a fast-paced terrain he was not going to push himself over the limit. DeLong would finish eighth overall at the conclusion of the three-hour race, which would be enough to secure his first-ever XC1 Open Pro GNCC National Championship. 

“It still hasn’t sunk in that’s for sure,” said DeLong. “Just a great year, crazy year, I mean how many winners we had this year and to be able to stand up here with the number one plate, it’s awesome.”  

The season finale race at Ironman saw an abundance of battles happening throughout the duration as Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn held the lead for four laps. The Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang was pushing himself though as he started out in third. Strang would continue to push, making the pass for the lead and continuing to hold that position until the checkered flag came out.

“It was kind of a fast track and hard to pass,” said Strang. “But I was able to make some passes and then the last two laps were just all out. It’s fun, I enjoyed it, and it was definitely fast paced but I felt comfortable, and it was good.”

Josh Strang (Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green) battled back to earn the season finale overall win in Indiana.
Josh Strang (Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green) battled back to earn the season finale overall win in Indiana. Ken Hill

Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor came into the season finale needing some help if he wanted to earn that National Championship. As the race got underway, Baylor was on a mission to get to the front of the pack and do what he needed to do. Baylor continued to push for the duration of the three-hour race, never giving up. Baylor ultimately crossed the finish line second overall, and he would earn second overall on the season. 

Steadily making his way through the pack was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir as he came around eighth on the opening lap. Girroir would continue to make the necessary passes to get towards the front, and by lap four he would be running in the third place position. As the race continued on, Girroir would chase down the leaders and a race to the finish would ensue. Girroir would come away with third overall on the day. 

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would put in the work throughout the race as he started back in tenth on the opening lap. Baylor would steadily move through the pack each lap and came through fourth overall on the day as the checkered flag flew. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would finish fifth overall at the season finale after having a consistent race in Indiana. 

After moving into second early in the race, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would struggle to hold the pace of the leaders after a halfway pit stop. Kelley would come through to finish sixth overall on the day. Ashburn would come through seventh overall after running in the lead position for the first half of the race. 

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass and Enduro Engineering/Seven/GASGAS’ Josh Toth would round out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 Open Pro class. Snodgrass would earn 12th overall, while Toth came through 14th overall on the day. 

Liam Draper (AmPro Yamaha) earned his first-ever championship, and is the 2023 XC2 250 Pro National Champion.
Liam Draper (AmPro Yamaha) earned his first-ever championship, and is the 2023 XC2 250 Pro National Champion. Ken Hill

The XC2 250 Pro class would see a heated battle for the championship as well, with FMF RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper. After Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson grabbed the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would lead the way on the opening lap. It wouldn’t take long for Riordan to make his way into the lead with Draper right on his back wheel. 

Riordan would continue to hold the lead for the duration of the race, but Draper would not falter either. As they emerged from the woods and headed towards the finish line, Riordan would get the race win, but Draper would come through in second and clinch the 2023 250 Pro Sport GNCC National Championship. 

Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Grant Davis would put in a great ride as he came through to round out the top three finishers in the XC2 class and 11th overall on the day.

Hall’s Cycles/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker earned the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class win after leading for the entire six laps of the race. Drew Callaway and Matthew Sims rounded out the top three finishers in the XC3 class at the season finale in Indiana. 

Taking home the Top Amateur honors at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC was Kawasaki Team Green’s Joseph Cunningham of the 250 A class as he came through 16th overall on the day. Another Kawasaki Team Green racer, Nicholas Defeo, would come through second on the Top Amateur podium with a second in the 250 A class as well. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium in third was Yamaha’s Michael Delosa, who also finished third in the 250 A class. 

Rachael Archer (AmPro Yamaha) continued her winning ways as she earned the WXC class win at Ironman Raceway.
Rachael Archer (AmPro Yamaha) continued her winning ways as she earned the WXC class win at Ironman Raceway. Ken Hill

The 10 am morning race AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer earning the WXC class win to end her 2023 season. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede and Bonecutter GASGAS/Scott/Fly Racing’s Prestin Raines would round out the Ironman WXC podium after both having consistent races.

The 8 am morning race saw the Warrior, and majority of C classification classes run. Ethan Harwell of the 250 C (18-24) class earned the overall win, while TJ Brown finished second overall and first in the 4-Stroke C Lites class. Haden Jones would round out the top three overall finishers from that race and earn the win in the Open C College (16-24) class.

Caleb wood earned the Youth Bike Overall Championship, having already clinched the 2023 YXC2 (Jr.) Class Championship.
Caleb wood earned the Youth Bike Overall Championship, having already clinched the 2023 YXC2 (Jr.) Class Championship. Ken Hill

In the Youth Bike race, which was held on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm to accommodate Sunday’s Amateur Races, it would be Ryan Amancio coming through to earn the overall race win and the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win, but Caleb Wood would come through to clinch the Youth Overall GNCC National Championship. He was racing the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class throughout the season before moving up to YXC1 just two rounds ago. Brody Amos and Wood rounded out the top three overall finishers and YXC1 class finishers of the day at Ironman.

Doc Smith would take home the YXC2 class win with Travis Lentz and Kade Heilman rounding out the top three in the class. Colton McQuarrie earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class, while Ryder Reick earned the 85 (12-13) class win. Hayden Dupuis would come through to take the 85 (7-11) class win, followed by Beau Garetson earning the 65 (10-11) class win, Trason Landrum would win the 65 (9) class and Tripp Lewis won the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Zoey Kimble earning the class win, and Cassie Fairfield coming through to take the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. Aubrey Tsakanikas would earn her second win in the Girls 65 (7-11) class, and Traven Brummett earned the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Charles Stout was honored as the AMSOIL Moto Hero on Sunday.
Charles Stout was honored as the AMSOIL Moto Hero on Sunday. Ken Hill

Sunday’s AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Charles Stout from Lexington, Kentucky. His grandson and wife nominated him for the award. Taylor works for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC as an activation specialist. Charles was in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1966. He was with the Attack Squadron VA85 until 1965 and made several short deployments. He was deployed for 11 months to the Mediterranean Sea where he was stationed on the USS Foresstal. When he returned home he was extended to four months due to the Vietnamese conflict, and was transferred to be put in charge of a top secret vault. Charles was honorably discharged on March 8, 1966.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV with event highlight episodes.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Josh Strang (center), Steward Baylor (right) and Jonathan Girroir (left) rounded out the top three finishers at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.
Josh Strang (center), Steward Baylor (right) and Jonathan Girroir (left) rounded out the top three finishers at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC. Ken Hill

Ironman GNCC Results

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:41:00.439 Inverell, Australia Australia Kawasaki
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:41:01.570 Belton, SC United States KTM
3 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:41:02.139 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:41:04.468 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:41:05.930 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
6 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:41:49.238 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
7 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:41:58.678 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
8 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:42:15.800 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
9 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:44:49.379 Woodland, CA United States KTM
10 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:45:11.670 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:44:49.379 Woodland, CA United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:45:11.670 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:45:52.330 KTM
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:48:22.810 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:49:04.898 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
6 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 02:49:41.810 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
7 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 02:50:17.497 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
8 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 02:52:12.539 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9 Tyler Palmer Tyler Palmer 02:56:40.531 Denver, NC United States Husqvarna
10 Max Erlandsson Max Erlandsson 03:01:59.890 Kungsbacka Honda
GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:51:58.278 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
2 Drew Callaway Drew Callaway 02:59:53.959 Denver, NC United States Yamaha
3 Matthew Sims Matthew Sims 03:03:24.479 Greencastle, IN United States Yamaha
4 Jayce A Knopp Jayce A Knopp 03:07:36.334 Mineral Wells, WV United States GasGas
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:10:28.871 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
6 Mitchell Owenby Mitchell Owenby 02:39:49.619 Blairsville, GA United States KTM
7 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 00:26:16.758 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 20, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:28.099 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:56:30.250 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3 Prestin Raines Prestin Raines 02:01:19.730 Travelers Rest, SC United States GasGas
4 Ruby Fustini Ruby Fustini 02:04:34.659 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
5 Sheryl B Hunter Sheryl B Hunter 02:04:48.560 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
6 Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill 02:07:26.295 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Yamaha
7 Kaitlyn Lindsey Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:18:48.434 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
8 Olivia Judy Olivia Judy 02:19:42.859 Reedsville, WV United States KTM
9 Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez 02:20:38.828 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
10 Natasha J Lachapelle Natasha J Lachapelle 01:14:30.719 Chesterville, QC Canada KTM
Championship Standings 

Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed the 2023 GNCC National Championship.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 246
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 235
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 215
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 201
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 175
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 173
7Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 170
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 145
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 135
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 131
Liam Draper (Yamaha) claimed the 2023 XC2 Championship.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 270
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 257
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 228
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Mason Semmens Australia Australia 175
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 172
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 163
8Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
9Grant Davis 140
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 124
Note: Toby Cleveland claimed the 2023 XC3 title early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 251
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 240
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 200
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 139
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 74
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 295
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 253
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 188
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 153
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 140
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 122
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 107
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC Canada 36
