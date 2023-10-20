Another Friday means another plate of hot, steaming, UnPhiltered is headed your way. We hope you’re hungry too, because this week Phil Nicoletti sinks his teeth into riveting topics like team changes, Jason Lawrence, and arm pump. Wash your hands for dinner and come to the table kids!

And, of course, to have your own questions answered by the nation’s leading philanthropist of Philth, send them to Phil@RacerXOnline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil, what do you think about guys who switch teams right after they have had a winning season? Also, do you really think that [Chase] Sexton left Honda because the Lawrence brothers are taking over?

Shooter McGaver

I guess it’s mixed feelings, right? A lot of the deals happen with the heavy hitters before they even win the title. So, to say they are taking the #1 plate to them is a bit skewed. I personally think it’s weird to see someone win with one brand, and then the #1 plate on another manufacturer. I think the move really didn’t play out well when JGR picked up Justin Hill and had the #1 on a Suzuki. Justin did win a race that year, but from the level he was at the previous year on the Pro Circuit bike, it didn’t translate.

As far as Sexton leaving Honda, I’d say there was a 20 percent affiliation to him leaving because of the Lawrence’s. Not in a bad way, at all. It’s just hard to have three alphas under one tent. They all require so much attention. I think Chase leaving is a good idea for him, personally. Also, he’s been Honda for a long time now, so I believe it was time for a change.