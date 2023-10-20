Team USA ATVMX Takes Top Honors at Quadcross of Nations in Italy

The second moto saw top-five starts for eight-time AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Championship series champion Wienen Motorsports/Maxxis/SSi Decals/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Chad Wienen and Ford. Starting from the front row, Wienen was able to immediately put himself into second by the end of lap one. Ford held fifth but quickly climbed in the rankings as each lap clicked off. By the third lap, Wienen had positioned himself in the lead and Ford was in third. Another lap later and Ford was in the runner-up spot. Nearing the halfway mark, Wienen and Ford exchanged positions. They held steady, putting in an unwavering performance for the remainder of the moto. Ford took top honors, and Wienen was right on his rear wheel in second.

Hetrick pulled the holeshot in the final moto and was off to a phenomenal start, but the race was red-flagged on the first lap due to gate malfunction. That didn’t prove to be a challenge for Hetrick, as he pulled another holeshot off of the restart. Wienen was just outside of the top five and pressed forward to reach fifth by the fourth lap. Meanwhile, Hetrick was still controlling the race. Wienen soon moved into the runner-up spot. The teammates ran robust times for the duration of the moto, holding the top two spots for the entirety. Hetrick seized the win, with Wienen finishing runner-up.

Ford, Hetrick and Wienen’s dominating scores earned the team its fifth international title.

“It was a great trip back to Italy for my fourth time with the team,” Hetrick said. “I’m proud to be a part of this amazing experience. The fans were awesome, and I was glad to catch up with some friends I don’t normally get to see. I pulled off two moto wins, but most importantly the team brought home gold! Thank you to everyone who makes this trip possible.”

Ford, in his second year on the team, praised his mechanic and shared his sentiment about a repeat title.

“I’m super grateful for this amazing opportunity to represent Team USA ATVMX in Italy and bring home the gold for our country! My bike setup was on point, and I am really happy with my performance on the track. I’m proud of my team and everyone who supports us to make this possible. Plus, a huge thank you to the awesome fans!”

A veteran on the global team and in the sport of ATV motocross, Wienen expressed his satisfaction in securing a fifth title.

“Italy was incredible!” Wienen said. “Team USA ATVMX had all the goods this weekend. I’m very happy with our performance and am proud of everyone involved. I’m honored to have been on all five winning teams! The fans were on a level that was so cool to experience. Thank you to all involved who keep this dream going.”

Also supporting the team onsite as mechanics was JB Racing’s Jody Bateman, Baldwin Motorsports’ Michael Byrd, and Phoenix Racing’s Jim Hardy.

Fans who missed the action live can purchase a pass to watch the competition at page.inplayer.com/fimsidecarcross.

Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for September 28-29, 2024.

Team USA ATVMX supporters can also follow updates in the off-season at facebook.com/teamUSAatvmx and on Instagram at @teamUSAatvmx.

Moto 1 Results

1. Joel Hetrick, United States

2. Bryce Ford, United States

3. Harry Walker, Great Britain

—

Moto 2 Results

1. Bryce Ford, United States

2. Chad Wienen, United States

3. Patrick Turrini, Italy

—

Moto 3 Results

1. Joel Hetrick, United States

2. Chad Wienen, United States

3. Patrick Turrini, Italy

—

Overall Team Results

1. United States

2. Italy

3. Argentina

