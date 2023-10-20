The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action for the 12th and final round Ironman GNCC this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Craig Delong (Husqvarna) enters the finale with a 23-point gap over Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) in the Grand National Championship, but a win is worth 30 points so this could be a winner-takes all situation. In the XC2 Class, Liam Draper (Yamaha) enters the final round with an 18-point gap over Angus Riordan (KTM) as both are eying their first ever GNCC title.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule