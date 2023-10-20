Cody Webb Introduces CW2 Training Program

Key Course Highlights:

Learn from a champion: Cody Webb's wealth of experience in the world of off-road racing, including multiple national championships and international accolades, makes him the perfect instructor for aspiring riders.

Comprehensive Skill Development: The course covers a wide range of skills, including body positioning, obstacle navigation, race preparation, and advanced riding techniques.

Accessible from Anywhere: Members can access the course content from the comfort of their own homes, allowing them to learn at their own pace and practice skills on their local trails.

Video Tutorials: High-quality video tutorials featuring Cody Webb himself demonstrate techniques, share pro tips, and provide step-by-step instructions.

Exclusive Community: Join an exclusive online community where riders can interact, share experiences, and seek advice from fellow course participants.

Coaching: Members will be able to submit videos and photos to receive personalized feedback from Cody Webb. In addition, members will have access to exclusive track walks with Cody at select hard enduro and endurcross races.

Ongoing Updates: As the sport evolves and new techniques emerge, the CW2 Training platform will be continuously updated to keep members on the forefront of off-road riding.

"I'm excited to be able to share my passion and knowledge with off-road riders worldwide,” said Webb. “This online training course is the culmination of years of experience, dedication, and love for the sport. My goal is to empower riders to improve their skills, build their confidence, and truly enjoy the exhilaration of off-road riding."

Early-bird registration and a special discounted rate for the CW2 Training course will be available to those who sign up for the mailing list . To learn more about the course and secure early-bird registration, visit cw2training.com.

About CW2 Training:

Founded by multi-time Endurocross and hard enduro champion Cody Webb, CW2 Training provides online access to courses that will help riders improve their technique and skills for off-road riding and racing. Featuring videos, written tutorials and one-on-one coaching from Cody Webb, the CW2 platform offers a wide range of content designed to help riders of all skill levels.