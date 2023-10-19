Husqvarna Upgrades Competition Minicycle Line

The TC 65 offers the same adjustment options as the TC 50, which allows riders to continue developing their motocross skills aboard a familiar machine. A new, more compact, and fully adjustable WP shock is setup to improve the balance of the TC 65, and thanks to its revised mounting position on the new frame, more energy is now absorbed for greater comfort. Together with significant updates to the engine, which includes a new DS clutch and steel basket, more durable gearbox, and machined crankcases, the on-track performance of the TC 65 reaches a higher level for 2024.

Shared updates to both the TC 50 and TC 65 – including new exhausts, updated jetting, and larger footpegs – boost the overall performance and rideability, while all-new bodywork and graphics replicate the full-size models. Each machine is then equipped and finished with components from leading offroad brands including BRISK spark plugs, Formula brakes, MAXXIS tires, ODI grips, and Twin Air filters, creating a pair of best-in-class motocross machines.

The proven, 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship-winning TC 85 completes Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle line up for 2024. Continuing to be the perfect platform for riders progressing from the TC 65 before they transition to a full-size machine such as the TC 125, the TC 85 offers youngsters the highest levels of performance, handling, and reliability.