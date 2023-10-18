Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Keefer & Guida Recap PulpMX Ride Day

October 18, 2023 3:30pm
by:

The first ever PulpMX Millville ride day weekend is over and there is plenty to talk about for sure. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Kris Keefer and Jamie Guida AKA “Darkside” join me to talk to recap the highs, the lows, what the vibe was like, and more.

Listen to the Keefer and Guida podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

