KTM Revamps 2024 50s and 65s

With top-level handling and performance being a critical and essential part of mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new, advanced steel frame with a lightweight, polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel, two-piece subframe.

This has allowed for a revolutionary change in how riders grow and advance with their machines. The new frame allows for adjustability to cater to a rider’s height, ensuring young riders and racers are confident and in control of their machine. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and subframe are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders. Seat height is adjustable between 24.9 inches (634 mm) to 26.8 inches (683 mm) for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 28.7 inches (730 mm) to 29.9 inches (760 mm) for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

At the heart of the 2024 KTM 50 SX beats a new engine with upped displacement and increased power, delivering serious racing performance for the most competitive youngsters on the starting line, but also being incredibly rideable to suit a range of ability levels. Among other updates, a new, larger one-piece radiator keeps temperatures in check, while a new digital ignition provides more ignition power and reduces trackside maintenance.

Likewise, the new KTM 65 SX benefits from updates to the engine, radiators – basically now the same design as the big SX machines – air box, and features a new digital ignition, all aimed at keeping the KTM 65 SX at the front of the pack.

Regarding suspension updates, both mini-crossers feature the latest in suspension technology, with a 35 mm USD WP XACT AER fork taking charge at the front. On the rear, an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock is fitted for perfect balance and damping characteristics, with both models benefiting from revised fitment and geometry.