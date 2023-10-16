Since turning pro in 2018, Kevin Moranz has tried to up his program both on and off the bike every year, and 2023 was no different. Having a race shop at his home, he was able to add in a professionally-built supercross track for training, and it showed on the track. Racing the 450SX Class full-time, Moranz made 15 out of 17 main events aboard his KTM 450 SX-F and finished with career-best seventh at the East Rutherford Supercross in April.

For next year, he wants to continue to raise the bar. Now Moranz has created the Kevin Moranz Racing team, or KMR team for short, as he looks to have a factory-style looking pit setup complete with a hauler and awning covered with logos. While he has nailed down a hauler—which is in the shop being built by Champion Tool Storage at the moment—and he is locked in for AMA #62 for AMA Supercross, Motocross and SuperMotocross for 2024, some aspects of his program are still up in the air. One thing is for certain though: the fans and sponsors that were part of his support team before—labeled the Moranz Mafia—will have the opportunity to once again support the Kansas privateer.

With details of his '24 program being public this week, we called Kevin to get his take on his 2023 season, explain how he creates experiences fans will remember for life, and different parts of his 2024 program.

Racer X: We have a couple of rounds as World Supercross left, but your 2024 plans are in the works. Let's just start off by recapping your 2023 season.

Kevin Moranz: Yeah. So, it was obviously a great season for me to finish the supercross season as the top privateer. We ended 16th in the championship, and via the list of riders, we were the first legitimate privateer on that list. So I was proud of that. That's kind of not really what I was expecting coming in, especially off the year that we had previous. By the time we were halfway through, I'd already made pretty much more mains than I did the year previous and then we kind of set the goal to be the top privateer. So, to end with that was huge [and] we're taking that momentum into ‘24.

I think you had 15 main events, right?

So yeah, 15 out of 17, I only missed two. I missed the second one because I had a pretty big crash in qualifying, kind of tweaked up the bike and tweaked up myself. Then the one in Daytona was just a bonehead move on my part trying to go for that quad, casing it and just planting myself into the ground. [Laughs] So that was unfortunate because that should have been another easy main event transfer as well. So, it is what it is. But yeah, very solid season last year.

I think four top 15s and obviously the season and career best with seventh, at East Rutherford, in that muddy main event. There’s dozens and dozens of guys trying to make it in this level as a professional. This sport doesn't always guarantee people are gonna make it as a pro. But now you've kind of been like a 450 main event guy every week. Was that like, ever something you even envisioned? Obviously that's everybody's goal to get on, like factory team get podiums, get wins, but was this season ever something you expected?

Yeah. I mean, it's everybody's goal when you're coming into professional racing imagining, hey, we're gonna be winning championships. We're gonna be on the podium and everything. You know, I still believe that I have that capability. Obviously, I'm pretty far from it right now. We continue to improve, and I've clearly shown that from when I started my professional career in pretty much 2019. Every year we've consistently gotten better and better. So I think with the opportunities I'm given and the support that I'm provided, things can continue to get better. But the biggest thing for me is just being consistent with that, not trying to make unrealistic goals like, “Hey, we're gonna go jump on the podium this year,” kind of deal like that may be five, six, seven years down the road. Whether that point comes or not, nobody knows, but having the drive and everything like that, you know, I see me doing even better. I was not super stoked on, let's say, my career thus far. I'm super happy to keep improving and I'm stoked with the results this year, but I know I have so much more in me, if that makes sense. We are making some massive changes going into 2024 that should set me up with a better program and actual people behind me. Ever since I started racing professionally, I’ve pretty much just been doing it all on my own. So, this year I'm obviously kind of taking what I had made through supercross this past year and [I’m] investing into a program that's hopefully gonna work better and for my benefit in 2024.