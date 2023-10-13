Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

When you ask someone what they would change about their Honda CRF250R, the statement you usually hear is “I wish I had more low end torque.” Getting low end out of the 2023 Honda CRF250R isn’t that easy, but since Jay Clark was building a Honda for himself to have some vet moto fun on, we teamed up with him to build a Honda that could rival some of the quarter liter blue machines. Jay as well as Jamie from Twisted Development came up with a Honda that promoted lazy type of riders. Don’t like to shift? Ok, no problem, this Garage Build allowed you to be that lazy type of rider and still get away with a good lap time.

Parts List

Twisted Development

Full Dual Injector Kit with Mapped ECU

www.td-racing.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover

www.rekluse.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

www.pro-x.com

Race Tech

Re-valve and Set Up

www.racetech.com

FMF Racing

RCT 4.1 Full System

www.fmfracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front Tire

MX14 Rear Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamps, Valve Stem Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Steering Stem Nut, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device, Pro Perch Clutch, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Guards, Oil Filler Plug

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit (Chrome Base), Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

ODI

Emig 2.0 Lock On Grips, CFT Podium MX Champ Bend Handlebars

www.odigrips.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

MX Plastics

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap

www.decalmx.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com