Racer X Films: 2023 Honda CRF250R Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
When you ask someone what they would change about their Honda CRF250R, the statement you usually hear is “I wish I had more low end torque.” Getting low end out of the 2023 Honda CRF250R isn’t that easy, but since Jay Clark was building a Honda for himself to have some vet moto fun on, we teamed up with him to build a Honda that could rival some of the quarter liter blue machines. Jay as well as Jamie from Twisted Development came up with a Honda that promoted lazy type of riders. Don’t like to shift? Ok, no problem, this Garage Build allowed you to be that lazy type of rider and still get away with a good lap time.
Parts List
Twisted Development
Full Dual Injector Kit with Mapped ECU
www.td-racing.com
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover
www.rekluse.com
Pro X Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain
www.pro-x.com
Race Tech
Re-valve and Set Up
www.racetech.com
FMF Racing
RCT 4.1 Full System
www.fmfracing.com
Dunlop
MX33 Front Tire
MX14 Rear Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamps, Valve Stem Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Steering Stem Nut, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device, Pro Perch Clutch, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Guards, Oil Filler Plug
www.worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit (Chrome Base), Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
ODI
Emig 2.0 Lock On Grips, CFT Podium MX Champ Bend Handlebars
www.odigrips.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
MX Plastics
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
www.decalmx.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
AL7_7510 Spencer Owens AL7_7533 Spencer Owens AL7_7536 Spencer Owens AL7_7539 Spencer Owens AL7_7543 Spencer Owens AL7_7551 Spencer Owens AL7_7563 Spencer Owens AL7_7566 Spencer Owens AL7_7575 Spencer Owens AL7_7584 Spencer Owens AL7_7587 Spencer Owens AL7_7594 Spencer Owens AL7_7603 Spencer Owens AL7_7609 Spencer Owens AL7_7610 Spencer Owens AL7_7616 Spencer Owens AL7_7621 Spencer Owens AL7_7622 Spencer Owens AL7_7631 Spencer Owens AL7_7636 Spencer Owens AL7_7639 Spencer Owens AL7_7645 Spencer Owens AL7_7654 Spencer Owens AL7_7664 Spencer Owens AL7_7669 Spencer Owens AL7_7678 Spencer Owens AL7_7688 Spencer Owens AL7_7711 Spencer Owens AL7_7780 Spencer Owens AL7_7801 Spencer Owens AL7_7826 Spencer Owens AL7_7909 Spencer Owens AL7_7983 Spencer Owens Garage Build AL7_7530 Spencer Owens
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.