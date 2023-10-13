Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 Honda CRF250R Garage Build

October 13, 2023 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

When you ask someone what they would change about their Honda CRF250R, the statement you usually hear is “I wish I had more low end torque.” Getting low end out of the 2023 Honda CRF250R isn’t that easy, but since Jay Clark was building a Honda for himself to have some vet moto fun on, we teamed up with him to build a Honda that could rival some of the quarter liter blue machines. Jay as well as Jamie from Twisted Development came up with a Honda that promoted lazy type of riders. Don’t like to shift? Ok, no problem, this Garage Build allowed you to be that lazy type of rider and still get away with a good lap time.

Parts List

Twisted Development

Full Dual Injector Kit with Mapped ECU
www.td-racing.com   

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover
www.rekluse.com 

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain  
www.pro-x.com

Race Tech

Re-valve and Set Up
www.racetech.com 

FMF Racing

RCT 4.1 Full System   
www.fmfracing.com                      

Dunlop

MX33 Front Tire
MX14 Rear Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamps, Valve Stem Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Steering Stem Nut, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device, Pro Perch Clutch, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Guards, Oil Filler Plug
www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit (Chrome Base), Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds 
www.decalmx.com 

ODI

Emig 2.0 Lock On Grips, CFT Podium MX Champ Bend Handlebars 
www.odigrips.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com

MX Plastics

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
www.decalmx.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter                     
www.unifilter.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs  
www.scar-racing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

  • AL7_7510
    AL7_7510 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7533
    AL7_7533 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7536
    AL7_7536 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7539
    AL7_7539 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7543
    AL7_7543 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7551
    AL7_7551 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7563
    AL7_7563 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7566
    AL7_7566 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7575
    AL7_7575 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7584
    AL7_7584 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7587
    AL7_7587 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7594
    AL7_7594 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7603
    AL7_7603 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7609
    AL7_7609 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7610
    AL7_7610 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7616
    AL7_7616 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7621
    AL7_7621 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7622
    AL7_7622 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7631
    AL7_7631 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7636
    AL7_7636 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7639
    AL7_7639 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7645
    AL7_7645 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7654
    AL7_7654 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7664
    AL7_7664 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7669
    AL7_7669 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7678
    AL7_7678 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7688
    AL7_7688 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7711
    AL7_7711 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7780
    AL7_7780 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7801
    AL7_7801 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7826
    AL7_7826 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7909
    AL7_7909 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_7983
    AL7_7983 Spencer Owens
  • Garage Build AL7_7530
    Garage Build AL7_7530 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

Read Now
December 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now