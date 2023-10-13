The penultimate round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season took place in Newburg, West Virginia, at CJ Raceway for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC. A more traditional style GNCC venue consisting of a farm field that transforms into a small city for the weekend, CJ Raceway sits deep in the West Virginia countryside, about 45 minutes south of Morgantown. This round would produce great racing and a massive blow to one of the championship contenders. Here are a few things of note from the Buckwheat.

CONDITIONS WERE EPIC

The Buckwheat 100 GNCC was born in 2020 as a late season filler in order to make all 13 rounds after COVID-19 played havoc on the schedule. That event worked out so well that the venue has become a mainstay on the GNCC schedule and it has actually turned out to be a pretty good racecourse as well. CJ Raceway was no stranger to off-road racing before GNCC made its debut there as the property has hosted local off-road racing events for closing in on 20 years.

Conditions were pretty dry during the week leading into the event, but there are a number of low-lying areas on this property that seemingly hold water year-round. Additionally, a heavy rain shower that fell just as Friday’s eMTB race was beginning proved to be exactly what the venue needed in terms of rainfall…although it could have waited a couple hours to save the eMTB racers from a full-on mudfest! But that’s a different story.

This course flows very well with some medium speed trails, and a few large field sections where the guys that are good at the faster stuff can really excel. Interestingly there’s really not an overabundance of rocks on the course, although it naturally has its rocky areas. Most terrain in this area is covered in boulders and rocks, but this place isn’t as rocky as you’d expect. So, overall this is a pretty unique course that actually feels a bit different than other GNCC venues.

CHAMPIONSHIP MISFORTUNE… DEPENDING ON WHO YOU ARE

The battle for the 2023 GNCC Racing National Championship has been one of the most exciting championship battles in quite some time. The season kicked off with seven different winners in the first seven rounds, but there were three riders who remained the most consistent, which would setup a three-way battle for the championship. Steward Baylor, Craig Delong and Ben Kelley have all been in close contention, and defending series champion Jordan Ashburn has also managed to stay within a mathematical shot at the championship.

Coming into the Buckwheat round, the main battle would be between Baylor and Delong as they had finished first and second, respectively, at the previous round and put a little larger of a lead over Kelley and Ashburn, who had finished in the fourth and fifth place positions at the previous round. When the green flag flew on the Buckwheat, Craig Delong would immediately take control of the race, grabbing the holeshot and leaded wire to wire to take the overall win.