KTM Introduces All-Electric SX-E 2 Minibike

On October 4th Husqvarna announced a new 50cc sized electric motorcycle for beginners , and now a KTM edition of that same bike has been introduced today. As with the Husqvarna, this new KTM SX-E 2 is a Yamaha PW50 sized bike, and KTM says it's designed for "bridging the gap between mini-cycle and motorcycle." We take that to mean this could bridge the gap from an electric balance bike, such as a Stacyc, onto a true motorcycle.

The bike boasts many innovative features, but perhaps what's most impressive is the $2199 price. This bike sits well below the existing KTM elective mini, the SX E-5, which debuted for 2020, and is a full on race bike with a $5599 MSRP.

For more on this new mini, check out the press release is from KTM:

KTM Bridges the Circuit Gap With the All-Electric KTM SX-E 2

Designed to be a true grassroots entry into the motorcycle world, the KTM SX-E 2 provides the ideal platform for young riders to find their feet – and throttles – as young racers.

Following the successes of both the KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3, the all-new KTM SX-E 2 rolls up to the starting line as a real-world intermediary package, bridging the gap between mini-cycle and motorcycle, complete with modern, striking graphics, top-quality materials, and high-end components.

The KTM SX-E 2 is designed and built around a center-tube Aluminum Extrusion Frame concept that reduces the number of components needed. With fewer connections and mounting points, the chassis provides maximum durability and rigidity, striding the line perfectly between balance, strength, and security. At the rear, the subframe is made from a high-quality glass-fiber reinforced, impact-resistant plastic composite for low weight and added shock absorption.

Providing the forward drive for the KTM SX-E 2 is a lightweight, maintenance-free 1.8 kW HUB Motor powered by a water-resistant IP65 9.4 Ah, Lithium-ion power-tool-type battery, delivering a maximum of 50 Nm and a top speed of 20.5 mph (33 km/h). Devoid of any additional parts like chains or sprockets, the HUB Motor keeps weight low and provides added safety in the event of a crash.