Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Full Results
Fri Oct 20
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Keefer & Wey Talk Stark Varg

October 12, 2023 4:05pm
by:

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Kris Keefer and Nick Wey join me to talk about riding the Stark Varg electric bike, the positives, the negatives, racing it, and more.

Listen to the Keefer and Wey podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

