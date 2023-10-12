Did you want to leave? Did they come to you? How did the process go to signing with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit? How did it work?

Honestly, it was weird how it all worked. Right in the beginning there when things were up for me, first a few teams reached out. KTM was kind of the rumor that got out. But Mitch [Payton] was interested a little bit late. It was kind of funny how it all worked. Obviously, I ended up trying the bike and really liked it. It was kind of like a last-minute thing. I’m stoked that it worked out in the end. I just needed a change. I wanted to try something new and kind of focus on myself a little bit more, as far as the training aspect goes. Just get a little bit more freedom, which Mitch was super down with as long as I put in results for him. He pretty much said I can do whatever I need to do.

Mitch has loosened the reigns a little bit. He wasn’t that way for a long time. I remember when he let Deano [Wilson] go to Florida. It was the biggest deal ever. But then Deano got better. Then he let [Blake] Baggett do his own thing. I think he’s realizing to get guys of your caliber, you got to let them go a little bit. But, having said that, yes, you have to get results, for sure.

Exactly. It’s obviously a gamble just as much for them as it is the rider. You’ve seen it in the past. Usually, the guys who make it work, they end up being really good. All the guys that are on their own are winning right now. That’s just kind of where I was at with it. I wanted to work in silence a little bit more.

It’ll be pretty advantageous. You’re going to ride at [Moto] Sandbox?

Yeah.

The Star guys run a good program. The results speak for themselves. I’ve talked to riders who have ridden there and got away from there, and it’s a dog-eat-dog scrimmage every day. You’re all training with Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel]. You guys are all paying Swanny. It’s not for everybody, right?

It’s definitely benefited me. I wouldn’t be where I am without all those guys, obviously. But now I’d say where I’m at, I think there’s a few things that I could try. If it doesn’t work, then I was wrong. I’d be mad at myself when I’m done racing to say I didn’t try it. So that’s where I’m at. I got to just do it for myself. I think that’s what it’s going to take.