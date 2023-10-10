Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 Pro Motocross Championship
Admission to all 11 Rounds Now Available via Universe, a Ticketmaster Company
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced that general admission tickets to the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now available for each event on the 11-round schedule, which serves as the centerpiece of the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship Series (SMX). The upcoming 53rd season of American motocross will commence over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 25, with the Fox Raceway National in Southern California.
For the first time ever, tickets to each round of the Pro Motocross Championship will be available through , a Ticketmaster Company, which will streamline ticket purchasing for all 31 races on the SMX calendar under the Ticketmaster umbrella.
“On the heels of a milestone year for our sport, we are incredibly eager for the start of the 2024 racing season in the SuperMotocross World Championship and anticipate another memorable summer of competition for the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The opportunity to attend a National is one of the most unique and memorable experiences for any racing enthusiast and the move into the Ticketmaster family will provide a much more efficient purchasing experience for fans interested in attending any of the 31 races on next year’s calendar. It’s another important step in our commitment to continually elevate the Pro Motocross Championship into the marquee global motorsports competition that it is.”
The legendary venues that comprise the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship remain unchanged and will once again challenge racers with the most infamous and dynamically challenging tracks on the planet. A grueling 22 motos await the elite field of international talent in the 450 Class and 250 Class, who will lay it all on the line with each gate drop in pursuit of the sport’s most prestigious title and trophies with the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and Gary Jones Cup (250 Class). The 11-round schedule will visit 10 different states, including West Coast visits to both Southern and Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, along with Midwest ventures to the Rocky Mountains and the Great Lakes as well as East Coast trips to the Appalachians, New England, Central New York, and the greater Washington DC area.
Many of the events in American motocross boast more than 40 years of tradition themselves, like the Hangtown Motocross Classic on June 1; the High Point National on June 15; the Southwick National on June 29; the RedBud National on July 6; the Spring Creek National on July 13; the Washougal National on July 20; and the Unadilla National on August 10. Additionally, unique challenges await at the mile-high altitude of the Thunder Valley National on June 8 and the constant elevation shifts and off-camber corners of the Budds Creek National on August 17. The Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross regular season will come to a dramatic conclusion on August 24 at the youngest race on the circuit with the Ironman National.
Complementing the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship will be the return of the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, which puts the spotlight on the sport’s most talented and high-profile amateur prospects through a proven development program aimed at preparing young racers for the next step in their careers by facilitating their progression into the professional ranks. The venues for the 2024 Scouting Moto Combine have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.
Event and ticket information for all 11 rounds can be found by visiting www.ProMotocross.com. Stay tuned for more information regarding VIP tickets and camping options this summer, which will be available soon.
