It's all over! For the first time in five years, Team France has won the Motocross of Nations after a triumphant victory in front of a massive home crowd in Ernee, France. Kellen Brauer hosts the post-race show as we catch up with the three riders who got it done, Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux. Also hear from Team Australia's Dean Ferris who helped the Aussies finish up in second and Germany's Ken Roczen who won the MXGP overall. We also chat with Team USA's Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig about a frustrating day for the Americans. The full recap of the action is brought to you thanks to Twisted Tea.

Host: Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

