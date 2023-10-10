Team Australia logged their best Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations finish ever this weekend in Ernée. In a race where only one score gets thrown out, it is important for a team to have three strong riders and that’s just what the team had in Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Dean Ferris. Ferris’s 12th in moto two was what the team needed to secure second overall. Hear what the Aussie had to say about his time in France.

Racer X: All right, Dean Ferris. Well, Australia ends up second overall at the end of the day, but just take me through your day.

Dean Ferris: Yeah, it was tough for first moto, I didn't ride good at all. But evidently that's the score that we needed, that we scored because in the second one, I was riding a lot better and I think I was battling for like tenth, which is a pretty good score for me, you know, it was a heavy, heavy race with all the guys, but I ended up crashing and going back to 13th or 14th. So, yeah, just stoked that the Lawrence boys did good and my score was enough to get second overall and I think even if I pulled off a seventh or eighth, it would have been good personally, but I don't think it would have changed the result because France was just so strong and consistent this weekend. So, yeah, it’s gonna be special when I think back on it for sure.