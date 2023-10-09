Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 9, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)

October 8, 2023
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 35:22.325 0.000 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 35:24.645 2.320 GasGas
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 35:48.491 26.166 Suzuki
4 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 35:51.171 28.846 Yamaha
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 35:52.592 30.267 KTM
6 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 35:56.162 33.837 Honda
7 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 35:56.265 33.940 Honda
8 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 36:03.629 41.304 KTM
9 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 36:05.405 43.080 Yamaha
10 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 36:06.212 43.887 Honda
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 2 (MX2 + Open)

October 8, 2023
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 34:00.428 0.000 Yamaha
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 34:01.310 0.882 KTM
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts 34:17.770 17.342 KTM
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 34:21.365 20.937 KTM
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 34:31.027 30.599 Honda
6 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod 34:39.240 38.812 Honda
7 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 34:44.179 43.751 Honda
8 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi 34:46.608 46.180 Yamaha
9 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf 34:47.306 46.878 Husqvarna
10 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 34:49.639 49.211 Husqvarna
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined Race 3 (MXGP + Open)

October 8, 2023
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 35:25.550 0.000 Honda
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 35:32.845 7.295 Suzuki
3 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 35:36.899 11.349 Yamaha
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 35:38.404 12.854 GasGas
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 35:47.287 21.737 Honda
6 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 35:48.795 23.245 Yamaha
7 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 36:27.479 1:01.929 Kawasaki
8 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 36:30.820 1:05.270 KTM
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen 36:38.871 1:13.321 Yamaha
10 Liam Everts Liam Everts 36:44.623 1:19.073 KTM
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined

October 8, 2023
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
France
France 		14
Romain Febvre 1 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Kawasaki
Maxime Renaux 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Tom Vialle 2 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Maxime Renaux 3 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Romain Febvre 7 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Kawasaki
Tom Vialle 8 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
2
Australia
Australia 		34
Jett Lawrence 1 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Honda
Hunter Lawrence 5 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Honda
Jett Lawrence 6 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Honda
Hunter Lawrence 10 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
Dean Ferris 12 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open KTM
Dean Ferris 16 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open KTM
3
Italy
Italy 		43
Andrea Adamo 4 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Andrea Bonacorsi 8 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Alberto Forato 8 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Andrea Bonacorsi 11 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Alberto Forato 12 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Andrea Adamo 18 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
4
Germany
Germany 		47
Ken Roczen 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Suzuki
Ken Roczen 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Suzuki
Simon Laengenfelder 11 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 GasGas
Simon Laengenfelder 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 GasGas
Tom Koch 17 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open KTM
Tom Koch 25 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open KTM
5
Belgium
Belgium 		55
Liam Everts 3 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open KTM
Jago Geerts 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Liam Everts 10 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open KTM
Jago Geerts 14 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Lucas Coenen 19 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Husqvarna
Lucas Coenen 19 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Husqvarna
Team France
Team France

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 11 (of 12)

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:54:26.932 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:54:33.296 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
3 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:54:35.217 Inverell, Australia Australia Kawasaki
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:54:41.135 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:55:37.325 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
6 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 02:55:43.958 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
7 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 02:55:56.908 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
8 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:56:13.890 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
9 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:56:15.752 Woodland, CA United States KTM
10 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens 02:56:18.235 Australia Australia KTM
Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) Mack Faint
Buckwheat 100 GNCC overall podium.
Buckwheat 100 GNCC overall podium. Mack Faint
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:56:13.890 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:56:15.752 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens 02:56:18.235 Australia Australia KTM
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:57:42.872 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:36.237 KTM
6 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:00:37.740 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
7 Nathaniel Tasha Nathaniel Tasha 03:03:26.360 Falmouth, MA United States KTM
8 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:03:54.819 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 03:07:07.430 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
10 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:08:45.099 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) claimed the XC3 title one round early.

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 03:06:52.154 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:08:11.254 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
3 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:08:12.399 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:18:15.230 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
5 Jayce A Knopp Jayce A Knopp 03:18:20.827 Mineral Wells, WV United States GasGas
6 Dylan Carano Dylan Carano 03:25:12.512 Glouster, OH United States Yamaha
7 Joe Schriver Joe Schriver 02:54:36.898 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
8 Jonathan A Mcmillan Jonathan A Mcmillan 03:01:41.818 Burgettstown, PA United States Yamaha
9 Drew Callaway Drew Callaway 00:07:37.010 Denver, NC United States Yamaha
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

October 6, 2023
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:12:48.837 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:15:19.638 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3 Prestin Raines Prestin Raines 02:21:43.996 Travelers Rest, SC United States GasGas
4 Felicia Robichaud Felicia Robichaud 02:22:28.299 Cornwall, ON Canada Yamaha
5 Sheryl B Hunter Sheryl B Hunter 02:27:20.360 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
6 Natasha J Lachapelle Natasha J Lachapelle 02:45:09.139 Chesterville, QC Canada KTM
7 Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez 02:52:24.533 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
8 Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill 01:51:19.098 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
Championship Standings 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 233
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 210
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 200
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 159
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 155
7Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 140
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 123
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 120
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 245
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 227
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 210
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 172
6Mason Semmens Australia Australia 166
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 150
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
10Grant Davis 119
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 237
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 210
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 121
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 74
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 290
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 246
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 183
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 140
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 91
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round 1 (of 3) 

Results and Championship Standings

SX1 Class

SX2 Class

SX3 Class

AMA EnduroCross

Round 1 (of 6)

Other Championship Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Jorge Prado (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Andrea Adamo (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
FranceMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
