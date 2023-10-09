Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|35:22.325
|0.000
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jorge Prado
|35:24.645
|2.320
|GasGas
|3
|Ken Roczen
|35:48.491
|26.166
|Suzuki
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|35:51.171
|28.846
|Yamaha
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|35:52.592
|30.267
|KTM
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|35:56.162
|33.837
|Honda
|7
|Tim Gajser
|35:56.265
|33.940
|Honda
|8
|Tom Vialle
|36:03.629
|41.304
|KTM
|9
|Jago Geerts
|36:05.405
|43.080
|Yamaha
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|36:06.212
|43.887
|Honda
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|34:00.428
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|34:01.310
|0.882
|KTM
|3
|Liam Everts
|34:17.770
|17.342
|KTM
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|34:21.365
|20.937
|KTM
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|34:31.027
|30.599
|Honda
|6
|Valentin Guillod
|34:39.240
|38.812
|Honda
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|34:44.179
|43.751
|Honda
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|34:46.608
|46.180
|Yamaha
|9
|Kay De Wolf
|34:47.306
|46.878
|Husqvarna
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|34:49.639
|49.211
|Husqvarna
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|35:25.550
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Ken Roczen
|35:32.845
|7.295
|Suzuki
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|35:36.899
|11.349
|Yamaha
|4
|Jorge Prado
|35:38.404
|12.854
|GasGas
|5
|Tim Gajser
|35:47.287
|21.737
|Honda
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|35:48.795
|23.245
|Yamaha
|7
|Romain Febvre
|36:27.479
|1:01.929
|Kawasaki
|8
|Alberto Forato
|36:30.820
|1:05.270
|KTM
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|36:38.871
|1:13.321
|Yamaha
|10
|Liam Everts
|36:44.623
|1:19.073
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
France
|14
|Romain Febvre
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Maxime Renaux
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Tom Vialle
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Maxime Renaux
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Romain Febvre
|7
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Tom Vialle
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|2
|
Australia
|34
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Dean Ferris
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Dean Ferris
|16
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|3
|
Italy
|43
|Andrea Adamo
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|8
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Alberto Forato
|8
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Alberto Forato
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Andrea Adamo
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|4
|
Germany
|47
|Ken Roczen
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Suzuki
|Ken Roczen
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Suzuki
|Simon Laengenfelder
|11
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|GasGas
|Simon Laengenfelder
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|GasGas
|Tom Koch
|17
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Tom Koch
|25
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|5
|
Belgium
|55
|Liam Everts
|3
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jago Geerts
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Liam Everts
|10
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Jago Geerts
|14
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Lucas Coenen
|19
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
|Lucas Coenen
|19
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Husqvarna
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 11 (of 12)
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:54:26.932
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Ricky Russell
|02:54:33.296
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|3
|Josh Strang
|02:54:35.217
|Inverell, Australia
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:41.135
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:55:37.325
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|6
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:55:43.958
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:55:56.908
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|8
|Liam Draper
|02:56:13.890
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|9
|Angus Riordan
|02:56:15.752
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|10
|Mason Semmens
|02:56:18.235
|Australia
|KTM
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Liam Draper
|02:56:13.890
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:56:15.752
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|3
|Mason Semmens
|02:56:18.235
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:57:42.872
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Grant Davis
|03:00:36.237
|KTM
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|03:00:37.740
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|7
|Nathaniel Tasha
|03:03:26.360
|Falmouth, MA
|KTM
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:03:54.819
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|9
|Jesse Ansley
|03:07:07.430
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|10
|Brody Johnson
|03:08:45.099
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna) claimed the XC3 title one round early.
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:06:52.154
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:08:11.254
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:08:12.399
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:18:15.230
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:18:20.827
|Mineral Wells, WV
|GasGas
|6
|Dylan Carano
|03:25:12.512
|Glouster, OH
|Yamaha
|7
|Joe Schriver
|02:54:36.898
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Jonathan A Mcmillan
|03:01:41.818
|Burgettstown, PA
|Yamaha
|9
|Drew Callaway
|00:07:37.010
|Denver, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceOctober 6, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:12:48.837
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:15:19.638
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:21:43.996
|Travelers Rest, SC
|GasGas
|4
|Felicia Robichaud
|02:22:28.299
|Cornwall, ON
|Yamaha
|5
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:27:20.360
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|6
|Natasha J Lachapelle
|02:45:09.139
|Chesterville, QC
|KTM
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:52:24.533
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Kayla Oneill
|01:51:19.098
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|233
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|210
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|200
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|159
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|155
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|140
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|123
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|120
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|245
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|227
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|210
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|172
|6
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|166
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|155
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|150
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|10
|Grant Davis
|119
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|261
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|237
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|210
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|158
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|121
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|74
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|290
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|246
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|183
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|140
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|91
|9
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
Fox Australian Supercross Championship
Round 1 (of 3)
Results and Championship Standings
SX1 Class
SX2 Class
SX3 Class
AMA EnduroCross
Round 1 (of 6)
Other Championship Standings
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
WSX
SX2
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Andrea Adamo (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|France
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|Toby Cleveland (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles