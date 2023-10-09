You're going into the last moto, you guys have a shot at P3. You guys are in the mix, at least. Were you feeling kind of satisfied at that point with the way things were going and maybe trending in a direction where you could land on the box?

Yeah, for sure. I mean, after my first moto, I was pumped up! I was ready to go. And yeah, I just, I got out there, I got, not the best start but not the worst and I was in like eighth or ninth and, and then, yeah man, everything started coming at me quick. That track was so, so gnarly and I wasn't riding the greatest and just honestly the last like three laps I just wanted to make it out. I just wanted to make it out of here. The track was gnarly, there were little holes in the jump faces and I couldn't see much. Yeah. So it was, it was definitely gnarly, but I'm glad to see the boys, the boys pulled through. Kenny and Jett pulled through and showed them we're fast over there. I know I brought up the rear today but hey, we're fast in the U.S., man.

Well, like you said, the track deteriorated really bad. It's the first time you've experienced this, just take me through, like actually seeing it and, and riding it and trying to feel it out because these guys are kind of used to it. But for you, it's like learning it the first time, right?

Yeah, for sure. And like, I don't know how many people told me that, you know, this track is never usually like this. It’s usually ripped up deep and gnarly but today it was it was sketchy for me. I'm not used to, you know, holes in the faces of the jumps and the rocks everywhere but, you know that’s what it is, and it was a France kind of day, I guess so. It was a good experience and I'd come back and do it again, for sure. No questions. But yeah, it was definitely rough, and I'd say it was a pretty good time for my first time in Europe too. I think the jet lag started to finally hit.

I asked Christian and RJ the same question, but you roll to the line first moto, you look up, see the crowd, everything's going crazy, you look down, you got a #1 on your bike, like just take me through what's going through your head to finally be here and be in this moment.

I gotta defend a #1. You know, the colors, they look familiar but it definitely ain't U.S. fans out there. There was a few that I definitely saw but it was crazy to see how many French flags there were and how much pride this this country has for their riders. That was cool to see and then they started the wave at one point, and I was like, that's crazy. It's the most French flags I've ever seen in my life in one section, and it was wild. I knew I had to defend the #1. We got out there and I got a little pumped up in the first moto, but I think everybody did. I was battling with Kenny and Seewer, and I thought I rode really, really good. But I just came up a little short in the second moto.