Main image by Matt Rice
The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is done and dusted. The trio of Aaron Plessinger (KTM), RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), and Christian Craig (Husqvarna) finished eighth overall in France. Plessinger finished 5-18 (ninth overall) in the MXGP Class, Hampshire finished 16-10 (sixth overall) in the MX2 Class, and Craig finished 16-20 (eighth overall) in the Open Class as the team tallied 65 total points after the drop score. After the checkered flag waived our man on the ground, Kellen Brauer, caught up with Team USA. Note: we ran into a technical issue during our interview with RJ, so we only have one question.
#1 Aaron Plessinger | 5-18 for 9th overall in MXGP Class
Racer X: All right, Aaron Plessinger, not the day the U.S. wanted, but hey, let's go back to the first moto for you because it just seemed like everything looked better, at least in that sense for you. Better start, better riding, overall better, right?
Plessinger: Yeah. Yeah, for sure. The first moto was sick. Battling Kenny [Roczen], passed [Jeremy] Seewer but unfortunately, they both got me back. But yeah, it was wild. I think you know, no excuses, but I definitely think something happened in the second moto where my body was just like, 'Okay, we've done like 31 races, and we're done.' Yeah, I'm freaking smoked right now. I gave it all I had in the first moto, and this track is so gnarly. I mean, I couldn't see anything in the second moto. But, you know, I'd come back and do it again. Ernée is sick. I mean, the wall of fans is unbelievable. They were doing the wave and dude, unreal, I think it’s 102,000 people. So that's insane. And we just went over to the French truck, and you know, I had them chanting USA baby! Come on let’s go! [Laughs]
With the second moto struggles happening, what's going through your mind there? Is it just trying to like, click into another gear and you're just like, I just got to suffer through this. What's going on?
Yeah, I mean, halfway hit and I was like, 'Oh damn, this is gonna be long.' But I honestly, I couldn’t think. I didn't know what to think. I was like, almost falling down everywhere and I think my mind was just like done. I don't know if it's, the long season or just, I don't know, just ran out of focus or something. But, yeah, definitely something I need to work on for sure in the future. But yeah, it was fun. It was good before that.
You're going into the last moto, you guys have a shot at P3. You guys are in the mix, at least. Were you feeling kind of satisfied at that point with the way things were going and maybe trending in a direction where you could land on the box?
Yeah, for sure. I mean, after my first moto, I was pumped up! I was ready to go. And yeah, I just, I got out there, I got, not the best start but not the worst and I was in like eighth or ninth and, and then, yeah man, everything started coming at me quick. That track was so, so gnarly and I wasn't riding the greatest and just honestly the last like three laps I just wanted to make it out. I just wanted to make it out of here. The track was gnarly, there were little holes in the jump faces and I couldn't see much. Yeah. So it was, it was definitely gnarly, but I'm glad to see the boys, the boys pulled through. Kenny and Jett pulled through and showed them we're fast over there. I know I brought up the rear today but hey, we're fast in the U.S., man.
Well, like you said, the track deteriorated really bad. It's the first time you've experienced this, just take me through, like actually seeing it and, and riding it and trying to feel it out because these guys are kind of used to it. But for you, it's like learning it the first time, right?
Yeah, for sure. And like, I don't know how many people told me that, you know, this track is never usually like this. It’s usually ripped up deep and gnarly but today it was it was sketchy for me. I'm not used to, you know, holes in the faces of the jumps and the rocks everywhere but, you know that’s what it is, and it was a France kind of day, I guess so. It was a good experience and I'd come back and do it again, for sure. No questions. But yeah, it was definitely rough, and I'd say it was a pretty good time for my first time in Europe too. I think the jet lag started to finally hit.
I asked Christian and RJ the same question, but you roll to the line first moto, you look up, see the crowd, everything's going crazy, you look down, you got a #1 on your bike, like just take me through what's going through your head to finally be here and be in this moment.
I gotta defend a #1. You know, the colors, they look familiar but it definitely ain't U.S. fans out there. There was a few that I definitely saw but it was crazy to see how many French flags there were and how much pride this this country has for their riders. That was cool to see and then they started the wave at one point, and I was like, that's crazy. It's the most French flags I've ever seen in my life in one section, and it was wild. I knew I had to defend the #1. We got out there and I got a little pumped up in the first moto, but I think everybody did. I was battling with Kenny and Seewer, and I thought I rode really, really good. But I just came up a little short in the second moto.
#3 Christian Craig | 16-20 for 8th overall in Open Class
Racer X: Christian Craig, not the day that you want, not the day that the U.S. wanted, but overall, just kind of take me through the experience.
Craig: Yeah, if you would ask me like an hour ago, I was pretty down in the dumps, but you gotta move on, you gotta learn from it. What an experience, what a surreal moment, and what a day that I'll remember, win or lose. The camaraderie this team had, we all gel well, like so good. AP and RJ, they both rode so good. Unfortunately, I just didn't put in the results that I know I was capable of, whether it was the track or just myself with some nerves. But I do gotta hold my head up on just raising my hand. Being one of the very few that wanted to do this, and I know why it's a lot of pressure. Being the defending champions, it's tough. Everyone wants to beat you. Man, it was fun, though. It was just something I'll remember forever, bringing my son here to France for the first time. The fans were wild. I mean, obviously you see it. I'm bummed though. Just wanna thank the whole Team USA, like Christina [Denney] and Paul [Perebijnos], everyone. They did everything possible for us to succeed. They left it up to us and unfortunately we came up short. So this one stings for sure. I’m glad I did this.
We talked a little bit about just maybe not feeling right today. Safe to say you were a little bit better yesterday and then today just off, I guess?
I mean, it was mainly me just not gelling well with this track. So, we're throwing some settings at the bike just to try to get me comfortable. I had some good starts though, so I’ve got to take that as a positive. Put myself in good position, just didn't capitalize on it. So, it is what it is. It stings and I know the whole America is bummed. It sucks for sure to lose and to lose the way we did. So, try to keep our head held high and try to be back. If I ever get this opportunity, I'm always gonna take it, you know. I know I wasn't 100 percent, but I did my best and, it is what it is.
The first-turn crash in the second moto looked like you really couldn't do anything. I think AP clipped somebody and then just all hell broke loose, huh?
Yeah, I was right behind [Jago] Geerts and he went tumbling and I clipped his bike and then, yeah, the rest was kind of history. Just could not get going and this track was one of a kind. I know they said it was hardpacked, but this was different hardpack. TV doesn't do it justice. So, props to these Europeans, man, they know how to ride a dirt bike and we'll come back swinging next year. Whoever it is for Team USA.
What did it feel like actually racing against like two fifties on the track at the same time? Is it quite a different feeling?
I couldn't notice. You notice the sound a little bit like if a 250 is behind you. But other than that man, it's 40 guys. You’re just trying to get to the front as much as possible. Like I said, just an awesome crew. AP did good in that first moto and RJ, obviously, you know he dug deep and he did what he could. So, props to him and we'll regroup, but I appreciate everyone that came and and supported us.
Just describe the emotions. You roll to that gate for the first time in that second moto, you look up, you see the hillsides packed, like what, what's going through your mind?
Oh chaos, nerves, you're just trying to control it mainly. Trying to stay positive. Just a lot of stuff. Something I've never felt even when I was winning my championship. The pressure is unreal. So, I learned a lot and yeah, stuff that I'll always remember good and bad, but either way it was a good time and ready to get back home and see the family.
#2 RJ Hampshire | 16-10 for 6th overall in MX2 Class
Racer X: RJ, you said you feel you're gonna earn your way back on this team someday, but does a result like this today, kind of add a little extra fire to the flame to come back and kind of right the ship?
Hampshire: Yeah. No, I mean this is what everybody in the U.S. expected and wanted to say this is how we were gonna do and it's kind of sad that that's the reality of it. Because we were better than eighth today. I don't care what anybody says, we 100 percent were better than that. We literally had a shot at a podium still going in to the last moto. I mean, heck, I've had a shot before to be on the team. I will, again, I will earn my way. I wish I could have raced a 450 today. Probably would have been a little bit easier on that type of track. Whether it's 250 or 450 I'll always be down to do it, whether it's a 31-race season or 50-race season, I'm here. This experience was awesome. Something I'll cherish for a while. Hopefully the USA could see, like, look, I'll give everything I have out there. We did that today, it just happened to be not so good, you know?