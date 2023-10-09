Another big team announcement in the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene comes this morning as KTM has officially released images and a press release of 2023 450SX Champion Chase Sexton on his new #1 KTM 450 SX-F. Sexton has signed a multi-year deal for 2024 and beyond, although the exact details of the deal were not specified. Sexton will debut on his #1 KTM race bike at the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) opening Anaheim 1 Supercross in California on January 6. The Illinois native will switch to #4 for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as he selected the single digit number as his new career number.

The following press release is from KTM:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Chase Sexton Officially Unite For 2024 And Beyond

Introducing Chase Sexton, the reigning 450SX Champion and latest addition to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season.

The 24-year-old will begin to defend his 2023 AMA Supercross Championship onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION when the gate drops in January at Anaheim 1, READY TO RACE into an exciting new era for both himself and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organization.

Sexton has officially united with KTM to contest the AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and high-profile SMX Finals Series in a multi-year commitment, also adopting a striking, new single-digit career number of four entering this next stage of his professional career.