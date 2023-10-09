Craig Delong Wins Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Enters Finale with 23-Point Lead

When the green flag dropped for the XC1 Open Pro bike start it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong who captured the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. Delong would put together a flawless day, leading the duration of the seven-lap race and capturing his third overall win of the year. Delong now sits 23 points ahead in the points standings as the series heads into its finale in two weeks at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

“I came into today with the mindset to win,” said Delong. “I knew that we needed it, and I just put my head down and made it happen. The team and I worked great together today and now we’ve got one round left to seal this championship. We’ll be ready for Ironman.”

AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a good start to the day as he came through second on the opening lap. Russell would continue to battle at the front of the pack for the remaining six laps, coming through to earn second overall on the day. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would steadily work his way up from an eighth place start on the day to round out the top three overall finishers at round 11 in West Virginia.

“It was an epic track, but it was hard to push,” said Russell. “Last lap I tried to make a pass on Ryder [Lafferty] and I went down, and I was trying to catch up then and I saw Ryder [Lafferty], so he must have fell but Craig [Delong] was gone. I pulled it in for second, I’m happy and rode good all day and I feel good.”